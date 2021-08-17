Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 5

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 1:22 am
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 10 5 2 12
Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .280
Conforto rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .217
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Smith lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .251
McNeil 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Davis 3b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .308
Villar ss 4 1 2 2 0 2 .249
McCann c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .240
Hill p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Blankenhorn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Drury ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .307
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 13 7 1 6
Slater cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .232
c-Dickerson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .234
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Belt ph-1b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .248
Bryant rf-lf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .321
Posey c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .330
Ruf lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .270
d-Wade Jr. ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Longoria 3b 3 2 1 0 1 2 .278
Crawford ss 4 0 4 1 0 0 .306
Flores 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .251
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Solano 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
a-La Stella ph-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Gausman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
b-Yastrzemski ph-cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221
New York 000 030 020_5 10 0
San Francisco 000 220 30x_7 13 1

a-lined out for Solano in the 4th. b-grounded out for Gausman in the 5th. c-doubled for Slater in the 5th. d-struck out for Ruf in the 5th. e-flied out for Castro in the 6th. f-homered for Watson in the 7th. g-singled for May in the 8th.

E_Crawford (7). LOB_New York 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Posey (14), Dickerson (8). 3B_Alonso (1), Crawford (2). HR_Villar (14), off Rogers; Bryant (2), off Castro; Belt (16), off May; Bryant (3), off May. RBIs_Alonso 2 (67), Smith (52), Villar 2 (31), Ruf (32), Flores (44), Bryant 3 (8), Belt (36), Crawford (70). SB_Villar (10). SF_Smith.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Smith 2, Hill, Conforto); San Francisco 3 (La Stella, Yastrzemski, Flores). RISP_New York 1 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Alonso.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 3 2-3 6 2 2 0 2 68 4.98
Castro, L, 3-4 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 28 3.38
Familia 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 15 3.89
Loup 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.17
May 1 3 3 3 1 0 20 4.17
Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.30
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 12-5 5 5 3 3 2 7 94 2.40
Jackson, H, 3 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 8 3.68
Álvarez, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.33
Watson, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Rogers 1 3 2 2 0 2 17 2.05
McGee, S, 26-29 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.66

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0, Loup 2-0, Álvarez 2-0. HBP_Gausman (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka.

T_3:23. A_23,511 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 NFPA 70E, Electrical Safety in the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New senior chiefs promoted at US Navy Band