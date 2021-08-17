San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|2
|12
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.249
|McCann c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Hill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Blankenhorn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Drury ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|7
|1
|6
|
|Slater cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|c-Dickerson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Belt ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Bryant rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.321
|Posey c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Ruf lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|d-Wade Jr. ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Longoria 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Solano 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|a-La Stella ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Gausman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|b-Yastrzemski ph-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|New York
|000
|030
|020_5
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|220
|30x_7
|13
|1
a-lined out for Solano in the 4th. b-grounded out for Gausman in the 5th. c-doubled for Slater in the 5th. d-struck out for Ruf in the 5th. e-flied out for Castro in the 6th. f-homered for Watson in the 7th. g-singled for May in the 8th.
E_Crawford (7). LOB_New York 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Posey (14), Dickerson (8). 3B_Alonso (1), Crawford (2). HR_Villar (14), off Rogers; Bryant (2), off Castro; Belt (16), off May; Bryant (3), off May. RBIs_Alonso 2 (67), Smith (52), Villar 2 (31), Ruf (32), Flores (44), Bryant 3 (8), Belt (36), Crawford (70). SB_Villar (10). SF_Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Smith 2, Hill, Conforto); San Francisco 3 (La Stella, Yastrzemski, Flores). RISP_New York 1 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Alonso.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|3
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|68
|4.98
|Castro, L, 3-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|3.38
|Familia
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.89
|Loup
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.17
|May
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|20
|4.17
|Lugo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.30
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 12-5
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|94
|2.40
|Jackson, H, 3
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.68
|Álvarez, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.33
|Watson, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Rogers
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|2.05
|McGee, S, 26-29
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.66
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0, Loup 2-0, Álvarez 2-0. HBP_Gausman (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka.
T_3:23. A_23,511 (41,915).
