San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 10 5 2 12 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .280 Conforto rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .217 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Smith lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .251 McNeil 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Davis 3b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .308 Villar ss 4 1 2 2 0 2 .249 McCann c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .240 Hill p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Blankenhorn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Drury ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .307 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 13 7 1 6 Slater cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .232 c-Dickerson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .234 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Belt ph-1b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .248 Bryant rf-lf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .321 Posey c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .330 Ruf lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .270 d-Wade Jr. ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Longoria 3b 3 2 1 0 1 2 .278 Crawford ss 4 0 4 1 0 0 .306 Flores 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .251 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Solano 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 a-La Stella ph-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Gausman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 b-Yastrzemski ph-cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221

New York 000 030 020_5 10 0 San Francisco 000 220 30x_7 13 1

a-lined out for Solano in the 4th. b-grounded out for Gausman in the 5th. c-doubled for Slater in the 5th. d-struck out for Ruf in the 5th. e-flied out for Castro in the 6th. f-homered for Watson in the 7th. g-singled for May in the 8th.

E_Crawford (7). LOB_New York 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Posey (14), Dickerson (8). 3B_Alonso (1), Crawford (2). HR_Villar (14), off Rogers; Bryant (2), off Castro; Belt (16), off May; Bryant (3), off May. RBIs_Alonso 2 (67), Smith (52), Villar 2 (31), Ruf (32), Flores (44), Bryant 3 (8), Belt (36), Crawford (70). SB_Villar (10). SF_Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Smith 2, Hill, Conforto); San Francisco 3 (La Stella, Yastrzemski, Flores). RISP_New York 1 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Alonso.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 3 2-3 6 2 2 0 2 68 4.98 Castro, L, 3-4 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 28 3.38 Familia 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 15 3.89 Loup 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.17 May 1 3 3 3 1 0 20 4.17 Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.30

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 12-5 5 5 3 3 2 7 94 2.40 Jackson, H, 3 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 8 3.68 Álvarez, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.33 Watson, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Rogers 1 3 2 2 0 2 17 2.05 McGee, S, 26-29 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.66

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0, Loup 2-0, Álvarez 2-0. HBP_Gausman (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka.

T_3:23. A_23,511 (41,915).

