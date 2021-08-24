San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 0

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|8
|15
|8
|2
|8
|
|Wade Jr. rf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.251
|Belt 1b
|5
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.247
|Posey c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Dickerson lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|b-Solano ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Flores 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.220
|La Stella 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Long p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Ruf ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Slater cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|2
|8
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Báez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Megill p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|a-Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|120
|400
|010_8
|15
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
a-flied out for Williams in the 6th. b-lined out for Crawford in the 7th. c-walked for Álvarez in the 8th. d-struck out for Castro in the 8th.
LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 7. 2B_Flores (13), Megill (2). HR_Belt 2 (19), off Megill; Yastrzemski (20), off Megill; Wade Jr. (17), off Megill. RBIs_Belt 3 (40), Yastrzemski 2 (50), Wade Jr. 2 (43), Crawford (71). S_Long.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Flores 2, Wade Jr., Dickerson); New York 4 (Nimmo, Báez, McNeil 2). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 10; New York 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Posey. GIDP_Conforto.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, La Stella, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Long, W, 2-1
|5
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|92
|4.81
|Jackson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.52
|Álvarez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.15
|Chatwood
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|43
|6.75
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, L, 1-3
|3
|2-3
|11
|7
|7
|0
|5
|74
|4.07
|Williams
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|4.54
|Castro
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|35
|3.52
|Hembree
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.23
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0, Williams 2-1. HBP_Chatwood (Davis).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:16. A_28,558 (41,922).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments