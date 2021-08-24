Trending:
San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 0

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 10:47 pm
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 8 15 8 2 8
Wade Jr. rf-lf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .251
Belt 1b 5 2 4 3 0 0 .247
Posey c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .314
Casali c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Dickerson lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .241
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 0 2 .300
b-Solano ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Flores 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .250
Yastrzemski cf-rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .220
La Stella 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .250
Long p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .125
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Ruf ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .272
Slater cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 2 8
Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Alonso 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .260
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Báez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241
Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217
Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .295
McNeil lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Mazeika c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Megill p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
a-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
San Francisco 120 400 010_8 15 0
New York 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-flied out for Williams in the 6th. b-lined out for Crawford in the 7th. c-walked for Álvarez in the 8th. d-struck out for Castro in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 7. 2B_Flores (13), Megill (2). HR_Belt 2 (19), off Megill; Yastrzemski (20), off Megill; Wade Jr. (17), off Megill. RBIs_Belt 3 (40), Yastrzemski 2 (50), Wade Jr. 2 (43), Crawford (71). S_Long.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Flores 2, Wade Jr., Dickerson); New York 4 (Nimmo, Báez, McNeil 2). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 10; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Posey. GIDP_Conforto.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, La Stella, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Long, W, 2-1 5 1-3 3 0 0 1 4 92 4.81
Jackson 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.52
Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.15
Chatwood 2 1 0 0 1 2 43 6.75
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Megill, L, 1-3 3 2-3 11 7 7 0 5 74 4.07
Williams 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 27 4.54
Castro 2 2 1 1 1 1 35 3.52
Hembree 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0, Williams 2-1. HBP_Chatwood (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:16. A_28,558 (41,922).

