San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 0

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|8
|15
|8
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|Wade Jr. rf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|5
|2
|4
|3
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Posey c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solano ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Megill p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|La Stella 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Long p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Slater cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|120
|400
|010
|—
|8
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_San Francisco 1, New York 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 7. 2B_Flores (13), Megill (2). HR_Belt 2 (19), Yastrzemski (20), Wade Jr. (17). S_Long (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Long W,2-1
|5
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Jackson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chatwood
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Megill L,1-3
|3
|2-3
|11
|7
|7
|0
|5
|Williams
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castro
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hembree
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Chatwood (Davis).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:16. A_28,558 (41,922).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments