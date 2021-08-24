Trending:
San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 0

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 10:47 pm
San Francisco New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 8 15 8 Totals 31 0 5 0
Wade Jr. rf-lf 5 1 2 2 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0
Belt 1b 5 2 4 3 Alonso 1b 4 0 2 0
Posey c 3 1 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Casali c 2 0 0 0 Báez 2b 3 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 5 0 2 0 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 McNeil lf 4 0 1 0
Solano ph-ss 2 0 0 0 Mazeika c 3 0 0 0
Flores 3b 5 1 2 0 Megill p 1 0 1 0
Ystrzemski cf-rf 5 1 1 2 Williams p 0 0 0 0
La Stella 2b 4 1 1 0 Drury ph 1 0 0 0
Long p 2 0 1 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0
Ruf ph 0 1 0 0
Slater cf 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 120 400 010 8
New York 000 000 000 0

DP_San Francisco 1, New York 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 7. 2B_Flores (13), Megill (2). HR_Belt 2 (19), Yastrzemski (20), Wade Jr. (17). S_Long (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Long W,2-1 5 1-3 3 0 0 1 4
Jackson 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chatwood 2 1 0 0 1 2
New York
Megill L,1-3 3 2-3 11 7 7 0 5
Williams 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Castro 2 2 1 1 1 1
Hembree 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Chatwood (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:16. A_28,558 (41,922).

