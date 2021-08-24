San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 8 15 8 Totals 31 0 5 0 Wade Jr. rf-lf 5 1 2 2 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 Belt 1b 5 2 4 3 Alonso 1b 4 0 2 0 Posey c 3 1 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Casali c 2 0 0 0 Báez 2b 3 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 5 0 2 0 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 McNeil lf 4 0 1 0 Solano ph-ss 2 0 0 0 Mazeika c 3 0 0 0 Flores 3b 5 1 2 0 Megill p 1 0 1 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 5 1 1 2 Williams p 0 0 0 0 La Stella 2b 4 1 1 0 Drury ph 1 0 0 0 Long p 2 0 1 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 Ruf ph 0 1 0 0 Slater cf 0 0 0 0

San Francisco 120 400 010 — 8 New York 000 000 000 — 0

DP_San Francisco 1, New York 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 7. 2B_Flores (13), Megill (2). HR_Belt 2 (19), Yastrzemski (20), Wade Jr. (17). S_Long (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Long W,2-1 5 1-3 3 0 0 1 4 Jackson 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Chatwood 2 1 0 0 1 2

New York Megill L,1-3 3 2-3 11 7 7 0 5 Williams 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Castro 2 2 1 1 1 1 Hembree 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Chatwood (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:16. A_28,558 (41,922).

