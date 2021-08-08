Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 9:21 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1
San Jose 2 0 2

First Half_1, San Jose, Cardoso, 2 (Espinoza), 11th minute; 2, San Jose, Lopez, 5 (Espinoza), 28th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Yueill, 39th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tomas Romero, Pablo Sisniega; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega.

Yellow Cards_Murillo, Los Angeles FC, 10th; Cowell, San Jose, 39th; Ebobisse, San Jose, 76th; Rossi, Los Angeles FC, 78th.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Jeffrey Greeson, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tomas Romero; Tristan Blackmon, Kim Moon-hwan, Jesus Murillo (Mamadou Fall, 47th), Diego Palacios; Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes (Latif Blessing, 63rd), Francisco Ginella (Danny Musovski, 74th), Brian Rodriguez (Diego Rossi, 47th); Christian Arango (Raheem Edwards, 68th), Carlos Vela.

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis (Jeremy Ebobisse, 36th), Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Nathan Cardoso; Cristian Espinoza, Judson, Eduardo Lopez (Eric Remedi, 70th), Shea Salinas (Carlos Fierro, 69th), Jackson Yueill (Chris Wondolowski, 83rd); Cade Cowell (Paul Marie, 48th).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise