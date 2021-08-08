San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|—
|1
|San Jose
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Half_1, San Jose, Cardoso, 2 (Espinoza), 11th minute; 2, San Jose, Lopez, 5 (Espinoza), 28th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Yueill, 39th.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tomas Romero, Pablo Sisniega; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega.
Yellow Cards_Murillo, Los Angeles FC, 10th; Cowell, San Jose, 39th; Ebobisse, San Jose, 76th; Rossi, Los Angeles FC, 78th.
Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Jeffrey Greeson, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.
___
Lineups
Los Angeles FC_Tomas Romero; Tristan Blackmon, Kim Moon-hwan, Jesus Murillo (Mamadou Fall, 47th), Diego Palacios; Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes (Latif Blessing, 63rd), Francisco Ginella (Danny Musovski, 74th), Brian Rodriguez (Diego Rossi, 47th); Christian Arango (Raheem Edwards, 68th), Carlos Vela.
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis (Jeremy Ebobisse, 36th), Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Nathan Cardoso; Cristian Espinoza, Judson, Eduardo Lopez (Eric Remedi, 70th), Shea Salinas (Carlos Fierro, 69th), Jackson Yueill (Chris Wondolowski, 83rd); Cade Cowell (Paul Marie, 48th).
Comments