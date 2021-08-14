On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Saturday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 14, 2021 2:58 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Returned LHP Chris Sale from injury rehab assignment with Worster (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 60-dal IL. Reinstated C Christian Vasques from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Yacksel Rios to Worcester (Triple-A East). Optioned C Connor Wong to Worcester (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND A’S — Placed SS Elvis Andrus on paternity list. Recalled INF Vimael Machin from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP A.J. Cole to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Carl Edwards to Buffalo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Released RHP Shane Greene.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Baily Falter from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP David Paulino for assignment. Optioned OF CF Mickey Moniak to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP adonis Medina from Lehigh Valley.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Darin Downs. Placed RHP Vin Mazzaro on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated T Le’Raven Clark from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived WR Adrian Killins. Waived TE Caleb Wilson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Janis Moser to a three-year entry-level contract.

