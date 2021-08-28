Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP José Ureña from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Ian Krol for assignment. Placed RHP Erasmo Ramírez on waivers.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza to Durham (Triple-A East).

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent C Alex Avila to the Florida Complex League Nationals (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Devin Smith and OL Jermaine Eluemunor. Traded QB Gardner Minshew II to Philadelphia.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Announced head coach Mike Vrabel, WR coach Rob Moore and OL assistant coach Jason Houghtaling will miss tonight’s game following NFL COVID-19 protocols. Placed WR Racey McMath on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.