On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 28, 2021 2:58 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP José Ureña from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Ian Krol for assignment. Placed RHP Erasmo Ramírez on waivers.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza to Durham (Triple-A East).

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent C Alex Avila to the Florida Complex League Nationals (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Devin Smith and OL Jermaine Eluemunor. Traded QB Gardner Minshew II to Philadelphia.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Announced head coach Mike Vrabel, WR coach Rob Moore and OL assistant coach Jason Houghtaling will miss tonight’s game following NFL COVID-19 protocols. Placed WR Racey McMath on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|28 Blue Team Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine