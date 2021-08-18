Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0

|Seattle
|FC Dallas
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 14, 63rd minute.
Goalies_Seattle, Spencer Richey, Stefan Cleveland; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Kyle Zobeck, Phelipe Megiolaro.
Yellow Cards_Cerrillo, FC Dallas, 40th; Acosta, FC Dallas, 78th; Jara, FC Dallas, 90th+4.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Gjovalin Bori, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Mathew Corrigan.
A_11,535.
Lineups
Seattle_Spencer Richey; Xavier Arreaga, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Shane O’Neill (Yeimar Gomez Andrade, 75th); Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva, Jimmy Medranda (Bradley Shaun Smith, 68th), Cristian Roldan (Joao Paulo, 46th), Kelyn Rowe; Nicolas Benezet (Nicolas Lodeiro, 62nd), Will Bruin (Raul Ruidiaz, 63rd).
FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Nkosi Tafari; Bryan Acosta, Edwin Cerrillo (Andres Ricaurte, 68th), Ryan Hollingshead, Jader Obrian (Franco Jara, 64th); Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Szabolcs Schon (Kalil ElMedkhar, 77th), Ema Twumasi (Freddy Vargas, 77th).
