Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 10:47 pm
Seattle 0 1 1
FC Dallas 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 14, 63rd minute.

Goalies_Seattle, Spencer Richey, Stefan Cleveland; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Kyle Zobeck, Phelipe Megiolaro.

Yellow Cards_Cerrillo, FC Dallas, 40th; Acosta, FC Dallas, 78th; Jara, FC Dallas, 90th+4.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Gjovalin Bori, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Mathew Corrigan.

A_11,535.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Spencer Richey; Xavier Arreaga, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Shane O’Neill (Yeimar Gomez Andrade, 75th); Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva, Jimmy Medranda (Bradley Shaun Smith, 68th), Cristian Roldan (Joao Paulo, 46th), Kelyn Rowe; Nicolas Benezet (Nicolas Lodeiro, 62nd), Will Bruin (Raul Ruidiaz, 63rd).

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Nkosi Tafari; Bryan Acosta, Edwin Cerrillo (Andres Ricaurte, 68th), Ryan Hollingshead, Jader Obrian (Franco Jara, 64th); Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Szabolcs Schon (Kalil ElMedkhar, 77th), Ema Twumasi (Freddy Vargas, 77th).

