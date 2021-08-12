Seattle 2, Texas 1

Texas Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 30 2 7 2 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 2 0 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 Hernandez 3b 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 García cf 4 0 1 0 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 0 France 1b 3 0 1 0 Ibáñez 2b 4 0 1 0 Toro 2b 3 0 2 0 Heim c 4 0 1 0 Kelenic cf 3 1 1 1 Culberson lf 3 0 1 0 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 J.Martin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Fraley lf 4 0 1 0 Peters rf 2 0 0 1 Bauers dh 2 0 0 0 Terry dh 3 0 0 0 Torrens ph-dh 2 0 1 1

Texas 010 000 000 — 1 Seattle 000 001 001 — 2

DP_Texas 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 9. 2B_Lowe (14), Kiner-Falefa (20), García (16), Toro (5), Kelenic (5). SF_Peters (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Howard 3 2 0 0 0 3 Hearn 4 2 1 1 4 3 Sborz 1 0 0 0 1 1 Santana L,1-2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1

Seattle T.Anderson 5 1-3 6 1 1 0 4 Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 1 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 Steckenrider W,4-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Hearn (Crawford), Castillo (Kiner-Falefa). WP_Howard.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:12. A_15,789 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.