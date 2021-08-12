Trending:
Seattle 2, Texas 1

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 1:38 am
< a min read
      
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 30 2 7 2
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 2 0 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0
Hernandez 3b 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0
García cf 4 0 1 0 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 4 1 1 0 France 1b 3 0 1 0
Ibáñez 2b 4 0 1 0 Toro 2b 3 0 2 0
Heim c 4 0 1 0 Kelenic cf 3 1 1 1
Culberson lf 3 0 1 0 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0
J.Martin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Fraley lf 4 0 1 0
Peters rf 2 0 0 1 Bauers dh 2 0 0 0
Terry dh 3 0 0 0 Torrens ph-dh 2 0 1 1
Texas 010 000 000 1
Seattle 000 001 001 2

DP_Texas 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 9. 2B_Lowe (14), Kiner-Falefa (20), García (16), Toro (5), Kelenic (5). SF_Peters (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Howard 3 2 0 0 0 3
Hearn 4 2 1 1 4 3
Sborz 1 0 0 0 1 1
Santana L,1-2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Seattle
T.Anderson 5 1-3 6 1 1 0 4
Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider W,4-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Hearn (Crawford), Castillo (Kiner-Falefa). WP_Howard.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:12. A_15,789 (47,929).

