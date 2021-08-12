Seattle 2, Texas 1

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Culberson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Martin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peters rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bauers dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Terry dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Texas
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Seattle
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
DP_Texas 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 9. 2B_Lowe (14), Kiner-Falefa (20), García (16), Toro (5), Kelenic (5). SF_Peters (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Howard
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hearn
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Santana L,1-2
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Anderson
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Smith
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sadler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Steckenrider W,4-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Hearn (Crawford), Castillo (Kiner-Falefa). WP_Howard.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:12. A_15,789 (47,929).
