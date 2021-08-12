Trending:
Seattle 2, Texas 1

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 1:38 am
< a min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 7 1 0 8
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .260
Hernandez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238
García cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250
Lowe 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249
Ibáñez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211
Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .206
Culberson lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .234
b-J.Martin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .146
Peters rf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .179
Terry dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .089
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 7 2 5 8
Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .269
Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217
France 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .281
Toro 2b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .373
Kelenic cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .152
Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .167
Fraley lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .225
Bauers dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .229
a-Torrens ph-dh 2 0 1 1 0 0 .208
Texas 010 000 000_1 7 0
Seattle 000 001 001_2 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Bauers in the 7th. b-struck out for Culberson in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 9. 2B_Lowe (14), Kiner-Falefa (20), García (16), Toro (5), Kelenic (5). RBIs_Peters (2), Kelenic (17), Torrens (26). CS_Kiner-Falefa (5). SF_Peters.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Terry, Hernandez, Heim); Seattle 4 (France, Kelenic, Raleigh 2). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Seattle 2 for 7.

GIDP_France, Fraley.

DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Ibáñez, Lowe; Lowe, Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Howard 3 2 0 0 0 3 44 5.06
Hearn 4 2 1 1 4 3 65 4.01
Sborz 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 4.54
Santana, L, 1-2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 13 4.82
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
T.Anderson 5 1-3 6 1 1 0 4 94 3.45
Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.37
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.00
Steckenrider, W, 4-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. HBP_Hearn (Crawford), Castillo (Kiner-Falefa). WP_Howard.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:12. A_15,789 (47,929).

