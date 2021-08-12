Seattle 2, Texas 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|0
|8
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Hernandez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|García cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Culberson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|b-J.Martin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|Peters rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.179
|Terry dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.089
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|5
|8
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Toro 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.373
|Kelenic cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.152
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.167
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Bauers dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|a-Torrens ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Texas
|010
|000
|000_1
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|001
|001_2
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Bauers in the 7th. b-struck out for Culberson in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 9. 2B_Lowe (14), Kiner-Falefa (20), García (16), Toro (5), Kelenic (5). RBIs_Peters (2), Kelenic (17), Torrens (26). CS_Kiner-Falefa (5). SF_Peters.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Terry, Hernandez, Heim); Seattle 4 (France, Kelenic, Raleigh 2). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Seattle 2 for 7.
GIDP_France, Fraley.
DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Ibáñez, Lowe; Lowe, Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|5.06
|Hearn
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|65
|4.01
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.54
|Santana, L, 1-2
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.82
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Anderson
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|94
|3.45
|Smith
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Sadler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.37
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.00
|Steckenrider, W, 4-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.20
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. HBP_Hearn (Crawford), Castillo (Kiner-Falefa). WP_Howard.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:12. A_15,789 (47,929).
