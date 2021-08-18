Seattle 3, Texas 1

Seattle Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 3 5 3 Totals 33 1 8 1 Crawford ss 3 0 0 1 Hernandez 3b 4 0 2 0 Haniger rf 2 1 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 2 0 Seager 3b 4 1 2 2 García rf 4 0 0 0 France 1b 4 0 1 0 Peters cf 3 0 0 0 Toro 2b 4 0 1 0 Pozo dh 4 0 0 0 Fraley lf 4 0 0 0 Culberson 1b 3 0 1 0 Torrens dh 3 0 0 0 Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 1 1 0 0 J.Martin lf 4 0 0 0 Raleigh c 3 0 1 0 Ibáñez 2b 3 1 1 0 Trevino c 3 0 2 1

Seattle 200 000 010 — 3 Texas 000 000 100 — 1

DP_Seattle 1, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 3, Texas 6. 2B_Seager (19), Raleigh (5), Trevino 2 (8), Kiner-Falefa (22), Ibáñez (6). HR_Seager (27). SB_Culberson (7). SF_Crawford (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gonzales W,5-5 5 1-3 6 0 0 1 3 Sadler H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Swanson H,4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Smith H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Sewald H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1 Steckenrider S,5-8 1 0 0 0 0 0

Texas Foltynewicz L,2-12 6 3 2 2 2 5 Evans 1 0 0 0 0 0 Cotton 1 1 1 1 0 0 Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Foltynewicz (Haniger), Cotton (Kelenic).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:00. A_19,119 (40,300).

