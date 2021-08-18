Seattle 3, Texas 1

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hernandez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peters cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pozo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Martin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ibáñez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Seattle
|200
|000
|010
|—
|3
|Texas
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
DP_Seattle 1, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 3, Texas 6. 2B_Seager (19), Raleigh (5), Trevino 2 (8), Kiner-Falefa (22), Ibáñez (6). HR_Seager (27). SB_Culberson (7). SF_Crawford (3).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales W,5-5
|5
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Sadler H,8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Swanson H,4
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Smith H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sewald H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Steckenrider S,5-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz L,2-12
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Evans
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cotton
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Foltynewicz (Haniger), Cotton (Kelenic).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:00. A_19,119 (40,300).
Comments