Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 3, Texas 1

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 11:22 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 3 5 3 Totals 33 1 8 1
Crawford ss 3 0 0 1 Hernandez 3b 4 0 2 0
Haniger rf 2 1 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 2 0
Seager 3b 4 1 2 2 García rf 4 0 0 0
France 1b 4 0 1 0 Peters cf 3 0 0 0
Toro 2b 4 0 1 0 Pozo dh 4 0 0 0
Fraley lf 4 0 0 0 Culberson 1b 3 0 1 0
Torrens dh 3 0 0 0 Lowe ph 1 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 1 1 0 0 J.Martin lf 4 0 0 0
Raleigh c 3 0 1 0 Ibáñez 2b 3 1 1 0
Trevino c 3 0 2 1
Seattle 200 000 010 3
Texas 000 000 100 1

DP_Seattle 1, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 3, Texas 6. 2B_Seager (19), Raleigh (5), Trevino 2 (8), Kiner-Falefa (22), Ibáñez (6). HR_Seager (27). SB_Culberson (7). SF_Crawford (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,5-5 5 1-3 6 0 0 1 3
Sadler H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Swanson H,4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Smith H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Sewald H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider S,5-8 1 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Foltynewicz L,2-12 6 3 2 2 2 5
Evans 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cotton 1 1 1 1 0 0
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Foltynewicz (Haniger), Cotton (Kelenic).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:00. A_19,119 (40,300).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing