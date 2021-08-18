Seattle 3, Texas 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 5 3 2 6 Crawford ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .268 Haniger rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .257 Seager 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .218 France 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Toro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Fraley lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Torrens dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Kelenic cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .150 Raleigh c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .181

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 8 1 1 6 Hernandez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .289 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .260 García rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Peters cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .163 Pozo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Culberson 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250 a-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 J.Martin lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .155 Ibáñez 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .213 Trevino c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .223

Seattle 200 000 010_3 5 0 Texas 000 000 100_1 8 0

a-lined out for Culberson in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 3, Texas 6. 2B_Seager (19), Raleigh (5), Trevino 2 (8), Kiner-Falefa (22), Ibáñez (6). HR_Seager (27), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Seager 2 (76), Crawford (37), Trevino (18). SB_Culberson (7). CS_Kelenic (4), Culberson (1), Toro (2). SF_Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (France, Seager); Texas 4 (García, Hernandez 2, Pozo). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; Texas 1 for 7.

GIDP_García.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Toro, France); Texas 1 (Trevino, Kiner-Falefa, Trevino).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, W, 5-5 5 1-3 6 0 0 1 3 92 4.10 Sadler, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.23 Swanson, H, 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 16 2.25 Smith, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.65 Sewald, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.70 Steckenrider, S, 5-8 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.06

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 2-12 6 3 2 2 2 5 91 5.54 Evans 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 5.21 Cotton 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 7.27 Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.46

Inherited runners-scored_Sadler 1-0, Smith 1-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Haniger), Cotton (Kelenic).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:00. A_19,119 (40,300).

