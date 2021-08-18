Seattle 3, Texas 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|2
|6
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Haniger rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.218
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Kelenic cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|1
|6
|
|Hernandez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Peters cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.163
|Pozo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Culberson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|J.Martin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Ibáñez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Seattle
|200
|000
|010_3
|5
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|100_1
|8
|0
a-lined out for Culberson in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 3, Texas 6. 2B_Seager (19), Raleigh (5), Trevino 2 (8), Kiner-Falefa (22), Ibáñez (6). HR_Seager (27), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Seager 2 (76), Crawford (37), Trevino (18). SB_Culberson (7). CS_Kelenic (4), Culberson (1), Toro (2). SF_Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (France, Seager); Texas 4 (García, Hernandez 2, Pozo). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; Texas 1 for 7.
GIDP_García.
DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Toro, France); Texas 1 (Trevino, Kiner-Falefa, Trevino).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 5-5
|5
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|4.10
|Sadler, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.23
|Swanson, H, 4
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.25
|Smith, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.65
|Sewald, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.70
|Steckenrider, S, 5-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.06
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 2-12
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|91
|5.54
|Evans
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.21
|Cotton
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|7.27
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.46
Inherited runners-scored_Sadler 1-0, Smith 1-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Haniger), Cotton (Kelenic).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:00. A_19,119 (40,300).
