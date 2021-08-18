Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 3, Texas 1

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 11:22 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 5 3 2 6
Crawford ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .268
Haniger rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .257
Seager 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .218
France 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Toro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Fraley lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Torrens dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Kelenic cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .150
Raleigh c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .181
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 8 1 1 6
Hernandez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .289
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .260
García rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Peters cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .163
Pozo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Culberson 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
a-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
J.Martin lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .155
Ibáñez 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .213
Trevino c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .223
Seattle 200 000 010_3 5 0
Texas 000 000 100_1 8 0

a-lined out for Culberson in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 3, Texas 6. 2B_Seager (19), Raleigh (5), Trevino 2 (8), Kiner-Falefa (22), Ibáñez (6). HR_Seager (27), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Seager 2 (76), Crawford (37), Trevino (18). SB_Culberson (7). CS_Kelenic (4), Culberson (1), Toro (2). SF_Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (France, Seager); Texas 4 (García, Hernandez 2, Pozo). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; Texas 1 for 7.

GIDP_García.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Toro, France); Texas 1 (Trevino, Kiner-Falefa, Trevino).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, W, 5-5 5 1-3 6 0 0 1 3 92 4.10
Sadler, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.23
Swanson, H, 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 16 2.25
Smith, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.65
Sewald, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.70
Steckenrider, S, 5-8 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.06
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, L, 2-12 6 3 2 2 2 5 91 5.54
Evans 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 5.21
Cotton 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 7.27
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.46

Inherited runners-scored_Sadler 1-0, Smith 1-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Haniger), Cotton (Kelenic).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:00. A_19,119 (40,300).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing