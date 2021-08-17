Seattle 3, Texas 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 6 3 2 6 Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .270 Haniger rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .258 France 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .283 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Fraley lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221 b-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Moore lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .181 Torrens dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .220 Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .151 Raleigh c 2 2 1 0 0 1 .174

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 0 8 Hernandez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .258 García rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .245 Peters cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .174 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Heim c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .208 Culberson lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .249 a-J.Martin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Pozo dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Ibáñez 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .211

Seattle 001 010 001_3 6 0 Texas 001 000 000_1 6 0

a-struck out for Culberson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Fraley in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 5, Texas 5. 2B_Crawford (26). HR_Torrens (14), off B.Martin; Ibáñez (5), off T.Anderson. RBIs_France (52), Haniger (67), Torrens (32), Ibáñez (14). SB_Culberson (7). CS_Kelenic (3). SF_France, Haniger.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Kelenic, Seager, France); Texas 2 (Pozo 2, Kiner-Falefa). RISP_Seattle 0 for 4; Texas 0 for 2.

GIDP_Kiner-Falefa.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Toro, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA T.Anderson, W, 1-0 6 3 1 1 0 4 83 2.91 Steckenrider, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.11 Castillo, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.62 Sewald, S, 5-7 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.77

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hearn, L, 2-4 5 5 2 2 0 2 72 3.97 Santana 2 0 0 0 1 3 23 4.91 Sborz 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.57 B.Martin 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 16 3.28

Inherited runners-scored_B.Martin 1-0. HBP_Hearn (Raleigh), Castillo (Hernandez). PB_Raleigh (4), Heim (2).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:56. A_15,140 (40,300).

