Seattle 3, Texas 1

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 11:21 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 6 3 2 6
Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .270
Haniger rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .258
France 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .283
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215
Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Fraley lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221
b-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Moore lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .181
Torrens dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .220
Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .151
Raleigh c 2 2 1 0 0 1 .174
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 0 8
Hernandez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .258
García rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .245
Peters cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .174
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Heim c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .208
Culberson lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .249
a-J.Martin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Pozo dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Ibáñez 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .211
Seattle 001 010 001_3 6 0
Texas 001 000 000_1 6 0

a-struck out for Culberson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Fraley in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 5, Texas 5. 2B_Crawford (26). HR_Torrens (14), off B.Martin; Ibáñez (5), off T.Anderson. RBIs_France (52), Haniger (67), Torrens (32), Ibáñez (14). SB_Culberson (7). CS_Kelenic (3). SF_France, Haniger.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Kelenic, Seager, France); Texas 2 (Pozo 2, Kiner-Falefa). RISP_Seattle 0 for 4; Texas 0 for 2.

GIDP_Kiner-Falefa.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Toro, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
T.Anderson, W, 1-0 6 3 1 1 0 4 83 2.91
Steckenrider, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.11
Castillo, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.62
Sewald, S, 5-7 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.77
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hearn, L, 2-4 5 5 2 2 0 2 72 3.97
Santana 2 0 0 0 1 3 23 4.91
Sborz 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.57
B.Martin 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 16 3.28

Inherited runners-scored_B.Martin 1-0. HBP_Hearn (Raleigh), Castillo (Hernandez). PB_Raleigh (4), Heim (2).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:56. A_15,140 (40,300).

