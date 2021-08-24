Seattle 5, Oakland 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|3
|9
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Torrens dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.215
|T.Murphy c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.150
|Moore lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.178
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|1
|6
|
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Olson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|S.Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Seattle
|012
|000
|020_5
|11
|1
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000_1
|8
|0
E_Seager (12). LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Torrens (9), Toro (7), Kelenic (7), Andrus (20), S.Murphy (23). RBIs_Kelenic 2 (22), Torrens 2 (34), Moore (37), Moreland (30).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Kelenic); Oakland 3 (Chapman, Marte, Andrus). RISP_Seattle 4 for 7; Oakland 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Harrison. GIDP_France, Harrison, Olson.
DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Seager, France; Crawford, Toro, France); Oakland 1 (Andrus, Harrison, Moreland).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, W, 11-5
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|105
|3.54
|Steckenrider, S, 6-9
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|1.90
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 9-12
|3
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|0
|66
|3.68
|Guerra
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|48
|3.47
|Puk
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|35
|3.60
|Petit
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.11
|B.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.95
Inherited runners-scored_Steckenrider 2-0, Petit 1-0. HBP_Flexen (Chapman).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:09. A_4,508 (46,847).
