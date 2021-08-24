On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 1:04 am
< a min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 11 5 3 9
Crawford ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .265
Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .253
France 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Seager 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .217
Toro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262
Torrens dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .215
T.Murphy c 3 1 2 0 1 1 .206
Kelenic cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .150
Moore lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .178
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 8 1 1 6
Canha rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235
Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .353
Olson dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Moreland 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .230
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .221
Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247
S.Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .224
Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .230
Seattle 012 000 020_5 11 1
Oakland 100 000 000_1 8 0

E_Seager (12). LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Torrens (9), Toro (7), Kelenic (7), Andrus (20), S.Murphy (23). RBIs_Kelenic 2 (22), Torrens 2 (34), Moore (37), Moreland (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Kelenic); Oakland 3 (Chapman, Marte, Andrus). RISP_Seattle 4 for 7; Oakland 1 for 5.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Harrison. GIDP_France, Harrison, Olson.

DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Seager, France; Crawford, Toro, France); Oakland 1 (Andrus, Harrison, Moreland).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flexen, W, 11-5 6 2-3 6 1 1 1 5 105 3.54
Steckenrider, S, 6-9 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 23 1.90
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, L, 9-12 3 7 3 3 2 0 66 3.68
Guerra 3 0 0 0 1 5 48 3.47
Puk 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 4 35 3.60
Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.11
B.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.95

Inherited runners-scored_Steckenrider 2-0, Petit 1-0. HBP_Flexen (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:09. A_4,508 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vice President Harris visits USS Tulsa in Singapore