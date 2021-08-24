Seattle 5, Oakland 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 11 5 3 9 Crawford ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .265 Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .253 France 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Seager 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .217 Toro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Torrens dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .215 T.Murphy c 3 1 2 0 1 1 .206 Kelenic cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .150 Moore lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .178

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 8 1 1 6 Canha rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235 Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .353 Olson dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Moreland 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .230 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .221 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247 S.Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .224 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .230

Seattle 012 000 020_5 11 1 Oakland 100 000 000_1 8 0

E_Seager (12). LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Torrens (9), Toro (7), Kelenic (7), Andrus (20), S.Murphy (23). RBIs_Kelenic 2 (22), Torrens 2 (34), Moore (37), Moreland (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Kelenic); Oakland 3 (Chapman, Marte, Andrus). RISP_Seattle 4 for 7; Oakland 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Harrison. GIDP_France, Harrison, Olson.

DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Seager, France; Crawford, Toro, France); Oakland 1 (Andrus, Harrison, Moreland).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen, W, 11-5 6 2-3 6 1 1 1 5 105 3.54 Steckenrider, S, 6-9 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 23 1.90

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, L, 9-12 3 7 3 3 2 0 66 3.68 Guerra 3 0 0 0 1 5 48 3.47 Puk 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 4 35 3.60 Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.11 B.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.95

Inherited runners-scored_Steckenrider 2-0, Petit 1-0. HBP_Flexen (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:09. A_4,508 (46,847).

