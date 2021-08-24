Seattle 5, Oakland 1

Seattle Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 34 1 8 1 Crawford ss 5 0 1 0 Canha rf 3 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 1 1 0 France 1b 5 0 1 0 Olson dh 4 0 1 0 Seager 3b 5 1 1 0 Moreland 1b 4 0 2 1 Toro 2b 4 1 1 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 Torrens dh 4 1 2 2 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 T.Murphy c 3 1 2 0 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 4 1 2 2 S.Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Moore lf 4 0 1 1 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0

Seattle 012 000 020 — 5 Oakland 100 000 000 — 1

E_Seager (12). DP_Seattle 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Torrens (9), Toro (7), Kelenic (7), Andrus (20), S.Murphy (23).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Flexen W,11-5 6 2-3 6 1 1 1 5 Steckenrider S,6-9 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 1

Oakland Irvin L,9-12 3 7 3 3 2 0 Guerra 3 0 0 0 1 5 Puk 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 4 Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 B.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Flexen (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:09. A_4,508 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.