Seattle 5, Oakland 1

|Seattle
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Olson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Torrens dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Murphy c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|S.Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moore lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Seattle
|012
|000
|020
|—
|5
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Seager (12). DP_Seattle 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Torrens (9), Toro (7), Kelenic (7), Andrus (20), S.Murphy (23).
|Seattle
|Flexen W,11-5
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Steckenrider S,6-9
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Irvin L,9-12
|3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Guerra
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Puk
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Petit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Flexen (Chapman).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:09. A_4,508 (46,847).
Comments