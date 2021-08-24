Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 1:04 am
< a min read
      
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 34 1 8 1
Crawford ss 5 0 1 0 Canha rf 3 0 0 0
Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 1 1 0
France 1b 5 0 1 0 Olson dh 4 0 1 0
Seager 3b 5 1 1 0 Moreland 1b 4 0 2 1
Toro 2b 4 1 1 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0
Torrens dh 4 1 2 2 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
T.Murphy c 3 1 2 0 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 4 1 2 2 S.Murphy c 4 0 1 0
Moore lf 4 0 1 1 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0
Seattle 012 000 020 5
Oakland 100 000 000 1

E_Seager (12). DP_Seattle 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Torrens (9), Toro (7), Kelenic (7), Andrus (20), S.Murphy (23).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen W,11-5 6 2-3 6 1 1 1 5
Steckenrider S,6-9 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Irvin L,9-12 3 7 3 3 2 0
Guerra 3 0 0 0 1 5
Puk 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 4
Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
B.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Flexen (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

T_3:09. A_4,508 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vice President Harris visits USS Tulsa in Singapore