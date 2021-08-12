Trending:
Seattle 79, Connecticut 57

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 11:04 pm
< a min read
      

CONNECTICUT (57)

B.Jones 3-9 1-2 7, Bonner 4-10 2-2 11, J.Jones 5-15 0-0 10, J.Thomas 0-7 0-0 0, January 2-8 0-0 5, Mompremier 2-3 1-2 5, S.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 1-4 0-0 2, Charles 2-4 2-2 6, Hiedeman 4-9 0-0 11. Totals 23-70 6-8 57.

SEATTLE (79)

Samuelson 1-6 0-0 2, Stewart 6-8 2-3 17, Russell 3-3 0-0 6, Bird 4-6 0-0 10, Loyd 6-11 3-3 16, Burdick 1-2 0-0 2, Talbot 2-2 0-0 5, Magbegor 3-7 0-3 6, Burke 1-5 0-1 2, Canada 2-8 2-2 6, Prince 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 7-12 79.

Connecticut 18 17 5 17 57
Seattle 28 18 22 11 79

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-18 (Hiedeman 3-6, Bonner 1-3, January 1-4, J.Jones 0-2), Seattle 8-23 (Stewart 3-4, Bird 2-4, Prince 1-2, Loyd 1-3, Williams 0-2, Burke 0-3, Samuelson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 36 (J.Jones 11), Seattle 26 (Russell 7). Assists_Connecticut 11 (J.Thomas 3), Seattle 18 (Bird 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 11, Seattle 11. A_5,006 (18,422)

