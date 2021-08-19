Seattle 9, Texas 8

Seattle Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 45 9 12 9 Totals 39 8 9 7 Crawford ss 5 2 2 0 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 Haniger dh 5 3 2 3 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 Seager 3b 5 0 1 2 García rf 4 2 2 1 France 1b 6 2 3 3 Lowe 1b 5 2 1 0 Toro 2b 6 0 1 1 Heim c 5 1 1 1 Fraley cf 6 0 1 0 Peters cf 5 1 1 0 Murphy c 5 0 0 0 Holt 3b 4 1 1 1 Bauers rf 4 2 2 0 Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 Moore lf 3 0 0 0 Ibáñez dh 5 0 1 0 J.Martin lf 3 1 1 4

Seattle 231 000 010 02 — 9 Texas 000 011 005 01 — 8

E_Fraley (2). DP_Seattle 2, Texas 0. LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 5. 2B_Seager (20), Heim (11). HR_Haniger (27), France (13), García (27), J.Martin (4). SB_Bauers (3). SF_J.Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Flexen 7 4 2 1 1 5 Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 0 Misiewicz 0 3 3 3 0 0 Castillo BS,15-20 1 1 2 2 1 2 Smith W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Sewald S,6-8 1 1 1 0 0 1

Texas Howard 2 5 5 5 1 3 D.Anderson 5 5 1 1 1 3 Evans 2-3 0 1 1 4 1 Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Patton 1 1 0 0 0 1 Barlow L,0-1 2 1 2 1 0 2

Misiewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Flexen (Hernandez). WP_Castillo, D.Anderson.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_4:02. A_16,391 (40,300).

