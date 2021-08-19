Seattle 9, Texas 8

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|45
|9
|12
|9
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|9
|7
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger dh
|5
|3
|2
|3
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|García rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|France 1b
|6
|2
|3
|3
|
|Lowe 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|
|Heim c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Fraley cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peters cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holt 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bauers rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ibáñez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Martin lf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|
|Seattle
|231
|000
|010
|02
|—
|9
|Texas
|000
|011
|005
|01
|—
|8
E_Fraley (2). DP_Seattle 2, Texas 0. LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 5. 2B_Seager (20), Heim (11). HR_Haniger (27), France (13), García (27), J.Martin (4). SB_Bauers (3). SF_J.Martin (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flexen
|7
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Sadler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Misiewicz
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Castillo BS,15-20
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Smith W,2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sewald S,6-8
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Howard
|2
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|3
|D.Anderson
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Evans
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Santana
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Patton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow L,0-1
|2
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
Misiewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Flexen (Hernandez). WP_Castillo, D.Anderson.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_4:02. A_16,391 (40,300).
