Seattle 9, Texas 8

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 45 9 12 9 6 11 Crawford ss 5 2 2 0 1 0 .270 Haniger dh 5 3 2 3 1 1 .258 Seager 3b 5 0 1 2 1 1 .218 France 1b 6 2 3 3 0 2 .286 Toro 2b 6 0 1 1 0 0 .251 Fraley cf 6 0 1 0 0 3 .214 Murphy c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .195 Bauers rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .217 Moore lf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .179

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 8 9 7 3 8 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .260 García rf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .245 Lowe 1b 5 2 1 0 0 1 .247 Heim c 5 1 1 1 0 0 .208 Peters cf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .167 Holt 3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .203 1-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Ibáñez dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .213 J.Martin lf 3 1 1 4 0 0 .160

Seattle 231 000 010 02_9 12 1 Texas 000 011 005 01_8 9 0

1-ran for Holt in the 11th.

E_Fraley (2). LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 5. 2B_Seager (20), Heim (11). HR_Haniger (27), off Howard; France (13), off Barlow; García (27), off Flexen; J.Martin (4), off Castillo. RBIs_Seager 2 (78), France 3 (55), Haniger 3 (70), Toro (29), J.Martin 4 (10), García (71), Heim (23), Holt (17). SB_Bauers (3). SF_J.Martin.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Fraley, Crawford 2, France 2, Haniger); Texas 3 (Heim 2, Lowe). RISP_Seattle 4 for 14; Texas 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_France, Lowe. GIDP_Lowe.

DP_Seattle 2 (Toro, Crawford, France; France, Toro, Seager, Toro).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen 7 4 2 1 1 5 105 3.65 Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.17 Misiewicz 0 3 3 3 0 0 10 4.30 Castillo, BS, 15-20 1 1 2 2 1 2 19 2.96 Smith, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 5.46 Sewald, S, 6-8 1 1 1 0 0 1 9 2.63

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Howard 2 5 5 5 1 3 52 9.82 D.Anderson 5 5 1 1 1 3 70 4.91 Evans 2-3 0 1 1 4 1 26 5.49 Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.84 Patton 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.65 Barlow, L, 0-1 2 1 2 1 0 2 27 1.08

Misiewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 2-2, Santana 3-0. IBB_off Smith (Kiner-Falefa). HBP_Flexen (Hernandez). WP_Castillo, D.Anderson. PB_Murphy (3).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_4:02. A_16,391 (40,300).

