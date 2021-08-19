Seattle 9, Texas 8

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|9
|12
|9
|6
|11
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Haniger dh
|5
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.258
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.218
|France 1b
|6
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.286
|Toro 2b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Fraley cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Murphy c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Bauers rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Moore lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.179
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|9
|7
|3
|8
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|García rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|Lowe 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Heim c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Peters cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Holt 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.203
|1-Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Ibáñez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|J.Martin lf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.160
|Seattle
|231
|000
|010
|02_9
|12
|1
|Texas
|000
|011
|005
|01_8
|9
|0
1-ran for Holt in the 11th.
E_Fraley (2). LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 5. 2B_Seager (20), Heim (11). HR_Haniger (27), off Howard; France (13), off Barlow; García (27), off Flexen; J.Martin (4), off Castillo. RBIs_Seager 2 (78), France 3 (55), Haniger 3 (70), Toro (29), J.Martin 4 (10), García (71), Heim (23), Holt (17). SB_Bauers (3). SF_J.Martin.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Fraley, Crawford 2, France 2, Haniger); Texas 3 (Heim 2, Lowe). RISP_Seattle 4 for 14; Texas 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_France, Lowe. GIDP_Lowe.
DP_Seattle 2 (Toro, Crawford, France; France, Toro, Seager, Toro).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen
|7
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|105
|3.65
|Sadler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.17
|Misiewicz
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|4.30
|Castillo, BS, 15-20
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|19
|2.96
|Smith, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|5.46
|Sewald, S, 6-8
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.63
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard
|2
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|3
|52
|9.82
|D.Anderson
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|70
|4.91
|Evans
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|26
|5.49
|Santana
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.84
|Patton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.65
|Barlow, L, 0-1
|2
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|27
|1.08
Misiewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 2-2, Santana 3-0. IBB_off Smith (Kiner-Falefa). HBP_Flexen (Hernandez). WP_Castillo, D.Anderson. PB_Murphy (3).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_4:02. A_16,391 (40,300).
