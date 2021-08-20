Trending:
Seattle 99, New York 83

August 20, 2021 9:03 pm
SEATTLE (99)

Samuelson 2-3 2-2 6, Stewart 6-13 5-5 19, Russell 1-3 0-0 2, Bird 3-10 2-2 10, Loyd 8-13 6-6 29, Burdick 0-1 0-0 0, Talbot 2-5 0-0 6, Magbegor 4-7 2-2 10, Burke 1-2 0-0 2, Canada 4-6 2-2 10, Prince 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 33-68 19-19 99.

NEW YORK (83)

Laney 3-12 3-5 9, Onyenwere 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 4-19 2-2 11, Ionescu 4-8 5-5 16, Whitcomb 8-15 5-5 26, Allen 4-7 2-2 13, Shook 1-3 0-0 2, Richards 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 27-70 17-19 83.

Seattle 23 23 30 23 99
New York 30 17 16 20 83

3-Point Goals_Seattle 14-26 (Loyd 7-9, Talbot 2-4, Bird 2-6, Stewart 2-6), New York 12-30 (Whitcomb 5-9, Allen 3-5, Ionescu 3-7, Howard 1-5, Shook 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 41 (Stewart 14), New York 29 (Howard 13). Assists_Seattle 24 (Bird 6), New York 19 (Whitcomb 8). Total Fouls_Seattle 14, New York 18. A_3,889 (17,732)

