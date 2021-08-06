Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle to visit New York Friday

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (58-52, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (59-49, third in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-5, 5.03 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Yankees: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -150, Mariners +125; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Seattle will face off on Friday.

The Yankees are 30-24 in home games in 2020. The New York pitching staff averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Gerrit Cole leads them with a mark of 12.2.

The Mariners are 25-29 in road games. Seattle’s lineup has 138 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads the club with 25 homers.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-3. Chad Green earned his fifth victory and Joey Gallo went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for New York. Paul Sewald registered his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Yankees with 58 RBIs and is batting .220.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 68 RBIs and is batting .218.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Chris Gittens: (ankle), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (knee), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Tim Locastro: (knee), Gerrit Cole: (health protocols), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: (covid-19).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard Airman with the 177th Fighter Wing reunites with his dog