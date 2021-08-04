On Air: America in the Morning
Serbia 3, Italy 0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-21)

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 5:26 am

      

Serbia_Spiker-B. Busa (5-11), M. Rasic (7-13), M. Popovic (4-8), T. Boskovic (21-40) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Milenkovic (2-9), M. Rasic (3-11), M. Popovic (2-13), T. Boskovic (3-10); Server-B. Busa (0-12), B. Milenkovic (0-9), M. Ognjenovic (2-20), M. Rasic (0-5), M. Popovic (0-21), T. Boskovic (0-7); Scorer-T. Boskovic (24-57).

Italy_Spiker-E. Pietrini (7-15), P. Egonu (15-45) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Orro (1-4), A. Danesi (3-10), S. Fahr (1-6), C. Chirichella (1-10), C. Bosetti (0-8), P. Egonu (0-5); Server-O. Malinov (0-3), A. Danesi (0-8), R. Folie (1-3), S. Fahr (0-3), E. Pietrini (0-10), I. Sorokaite (0-1), C. Bosetti (0-10), P. Egonu (1-11); Scorer-P. Egonu (16-61).

Referees_Paulo Turci, Brazil. Evgeny Makshanov, Russia. Heike Kraft, Germany.

