Serbia 3, South Korea 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-15)
Serbia_Spiker-M. Rasic (7-12), T. Boskovic (11-24) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Milenkovic (2-4), M. Rasic (3-8), M. Popovic (3-13); Server-A. Bjelica (1-5), B. Busa (4-13), M. Ognjenovic (4-19), M. Rasic (2-12), T. Boskovic (2-10); Scorer-T. Boskovic (13-39).
South Korea_Spiker-Kim Y. (8-19), Pyo S. (5-11), Yang H. (3-5) (won-total attempts); Blocker-Jeong J. (0-3), Kim H. (0-3), Kim S. (2-11), Yang H. (1-7); Server-Jeong J. (1-4), Kim H. (0-4), Kim S. (0-5), Kim Y. (1-9), Park E. (0-4), Park J. (0-1), Pyo S. (0-6), Yang H. (1-6), Yeum H. (1-8); Scorer-Kim Y. (9-28).
Referees_Evgeny Makshanov, Russia. Sumie Myoi, Japan. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.
