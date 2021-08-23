Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Shooting in Denver nightlife zone leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded

The Associated Press
August 23, 2021 11:17 am
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — One man was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting in Denver’s nightlife district just as bars were closing over the weekend, police said.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday on a corner near a music hall and a nightclub in the city’s Lower Downtown area.

The identity of the man who died was not made publicand no arrests were made, police said in a tweet. Authorities did not say if they had identified a suspect or suspects.

None of the people who were wounded had injuries that were considered life-threatening, police said.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

The killing came just over two weeks after a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside Coors Field as fans left the baseball stadium after a Colorado Rockies game.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games