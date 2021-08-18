Trending:
Short-handed Montreal plays FC Cincinnati to 0-0 tie

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 10:17 pm
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sebastian Breza made three saves for his first MLS shutout and Montreal finished a man down in a 0-0 tie with FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

Rudy Comacho was shown a yellow card in the 68th minute and then another in the 74th and Montreal (7-7-6) played with 10 men the rest of the way.

Breza made his third consecutive start with James Pantemis out because of COVID-19 protocols. Clement Diop, who became the team’s starting goalkeeper in 2020 and started eight of its first nine games this season, and the club parted ways Tuesday.

Cincinnati (3-7-8) has just one win in its last eight games.

