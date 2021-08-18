Trending:
Skubal scheduled to start for Detroit against Los Angeles

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (60-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (58-63, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (7-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-10, 4.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +121, Angels -140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Los Angeles will play on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 33-28 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .282.

The Angels have gone 28-31 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .418 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .637 slugging percentage, including 68 extra-base hits and 39 home runs.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-2. Mike Mayers earned his third victory and Jo Adell went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Gregory Soto took his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 43 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .637.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Angels: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Derek Hill: (ribcage), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Daz Cameron: (toe), Akil Baddoo: (concussion), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm), Eric Haase: (back).

Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

