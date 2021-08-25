Trending:
Skubal scheduled to start for Tigers at Cardinals

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (61-66, third in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (63-61, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-11, 4.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jon Lester (4-6, 5.46 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -150, Tigers +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Detroit will meet on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 34-30 in home games in 2020. The St. Louis pitching staff averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Adam Wainwright leads them with a mark of 8.3.

The Tigers are 28-36 on the road. Detroit has hit 142 home runs as a team this season. Robbie Grossman leads the club with 19, averaging one every 22.8 at-bats.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-3. Casey Mize earned his seventh victory and Miguel Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Jack Flaherty registered his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 134 hits and has 72 RBIs.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 135 hits and is batting .279.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .261 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Wily Peralta: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Jake Rogers: (arm), Eric Haase: (abdominal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

