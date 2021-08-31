Trending:
Snell expected to start for the Padres against Diamondbacks

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

San Diego Padres (70-62, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-89, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (6-5, 4.58 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-7, 4.32 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +145, Padres -167; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Diego will square off on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 27-37 on their home turf. Arizona is slugging .382 as a unit. Josh Rojas leads the team with a .439 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Padres have gone 29-33 away from home. San Diego has hit 153 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 36, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

The Padres won the last meeting 7-5. Craig Stammen earned his sixth victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for San Diego. Tyler Gilbert took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and has 38 RBIs.

Adam Frazier leads the Padres with 145 hits and is batting .297.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Padres: 3-7, .186 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

