South Korea 31, Angola 31
|South Korea
|16
|15
|—
|31
|Angola
|17
|14
|—
|31
South Korea_Jung Y. 7, Kang E. 7, Ryu E. 5, Jo H. 3, Kang K. 2, Lee M. 2, Sim H. 2, Choi S. 1, Gim B. 1, Kim J. 1.
Angola_I. Guialo 8, A. Kassoma 7, J. Machado 4, H. Paulo 4, N. Santos 3, W. Dombaxi 2, L. Venancio 2, M. Cazanga 1.
Red Cards_None.
Referees_Charlotte Bonaventura, France. Julie Bonaventura, France. Viktoriia Alpaidze, Russia. Tatiana Berezkina, Russia. Bjarne Munk Jensen, Denmark. Monika Hagen, Norway. Branka Maric, Serbia.
