South Korea 31, Angola 31

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 9:41 pm
South Korea 16 15 31
Angola 17 14 31

South Korea_Jung Y. 7, Kang E. 7, Ryu E. 5, Jo H. 3, Kang K. 2, Lee M. 2, Sim H. 2, Choi S. 1, Gim B. 1, Kim J. 1.

Angola_I. Guialo 8, A. Kassoma 7, J. Machado 4, H. Paulo 4, N. Santos 3, W. Dombaxi 2, L. Venancio 2, M. Cazanga 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Charlotte Bonaventura, France. Julie Bonaventura, France. Viktoriia Alpaidze, Russia. Tatiana Berezkina, Russia. Bjarne Munk Jensen, Denmark. Monika Hagen, Norway. Branka Maric, Serbia.

