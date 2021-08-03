Spain 1, Japan 0OT

Japan 0, Spain 1, OT
|Spain
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_1, Spain, Asensio, (Oyarzabal), 115th minute.
Yellow Cards_Regano, Spain, 13th; Merino, Spain, 51st; Zubimendi, Spain, 90th+5; Sakai, Japan, 98th; Vallejo, Spain, 110th; Asensio, Spain, 116th; Mir, Spain, 117th.
Referee_Kevin Ortega.
