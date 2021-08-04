On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Spanish league to have crowds of up to 40% capacity

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 1:32 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government said Wednesday it will allow stadiums to have crowds of up to 40% capacity for the start of the Spanish league on Aug. 13.

Only a limited number of fans had been allowed into first-division soccer games at the end of last season in parts of the country where the coronavirus pandemic was more under control.

Health Minister Carolina Darias said some restrictions will remain in place, including social distancing, use of protective masks and a ban on eating or smoking inside stadiums.

Darias said the Spanish basketball league will be allowed to have indoor crowds of up to 30%.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

She said the limits on attendance will be reassessed at the end of the month.

The loss of ticket revenue created huge financial problems for many soccer clubs in Spain.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Australian soldiers perform HALO jumps