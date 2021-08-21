On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Spanish rider Valverde to have surgery on broken collarbone

The Associated Press
August 21, 2021 9:16 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Alejandro Valverde will undergo surgery on his collarbone that he broke during a crash that knocked him out of the Spanish Vuelta, his Movistar team said Saturday.

The 41-year-old Valverde crashed on a descent during Friday’s seventh stage of the Grand Tour. He fell hard on his right shoulder before sliding off the road. He tried to continue but minutes later withdrew from the race.

Valverde is one of cycling’s most accomplished and versatile performers. The Spaniard won the world championship in 2018, the Vuelta in 2009 and several single-day events.

Valverde had started Friday’s stage fourth in the general classification. Movistar will now focus its efforts on leader Enric Mas and Miguel Ángel López as it tries to catch race leader Primoz Roglic.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|18 CDM Course and Exam
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Professor Janet McLeavey, the first female faculty member of the Coast Guard Academy, retires