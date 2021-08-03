MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -267 Pittsburgh +225 at WASHINGTON -113 Philadelphia -102 N.Y. Mets -166 at MIAMI +149 Atlanta -110 at ST. LOUIS -104 at COLORADO -157 Chicago Cubs +142 San Francisco -166 at ARIZONA +148 American League at TAMPA BAY -156 Seattle +142 at N.Y. YANKEES -260 Baltimore +220 at TORONTO -205 Cleveland +180 Boston -158 at DETROIT +144 L.A. Angels -158 at TEXAS +144 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -243 Kansas City +205 Interleague at CINCINNATI -195 Minnesota +170 San Diego -115 at OAKLAND -105 at L.A. DODGERS -199 Houston +174

