|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-267
|Pittsburgh
|+225
|at WASHINGTON
|-113
|Philadelphia
|-102
|N.Y. Mets
|-166
|at
|MIAMI
|+149
|Atlanta
|-110
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-104
|at COLORADO
|-157
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+142
|San Francisco
|-166
|at
|ARIZONA
|+148
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-156
|Seattle
|+142
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-260
|Baltimore
|+220
|at TORONTO
|-205
|Cleveland
|+180
|Boston
|-158
|at
|DETROIT
|+144
|L.A. Angels
|-158
|at
|TEXAS
|+144
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-243
|Kansas
|City
|+205
|Interleague
|at CINCINNATI
|-195
|Minnesota
|+170
|San Diego
|-115
|at
|OAKLAND
|-105
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-199
|Houston
|+174
