The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 5:31 pm
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -267 Pittsburgh +225
at WASHINGTON -113 Philadelphia -102
N.Y. Mets -166 at MIAMI +149
Atlanta -110 at ST. LOUIS -104
at COLORADO -157 Chicago Cubs +142
San Francisco -166 at ARIZONA +148
American League
at TAMPA BAY -156 Seattle +142
at N.Y. YANKEES -260 Baltimore +220
at TORONTO -205 Cleveland +180
Boston -158 at DETROIT +144
L.A. Angels -158 at TEXAS +144
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -243 Kansas City +205
Interleague
at CINCINNATI -195 Minnesota +170
San Diego -115 at OAKLAND -105
at L.A. DODGERS -199 Houston +174

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

