MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -164 N.Y. Mets +144 at CINCINNATI -251 Pittsburgh +205 at ATLANTA -217 Washington +180 at MILWAUKEE -127 San Francisco +110 at COLORADO -155 Miami +135 at SAN DIEGO -219 Arizona +181 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -157 Seattle +137 Tampa Bay -186 at BALTIMORE +159 at TORONTO -219 Boston +181 at CLEVELAND -177 Detroit +152 at HOUSTON -199 Minnesota +170 at OAKLAND -200 Texas +170 Interleague at ST. LOUIS -156 Kansas City +135 at L.A. DODGERS -308 L.A. Angels +248 Chicago White Sox -186 at CHICAGO CUBS +162

