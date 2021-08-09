|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|L.A. Dodgers
|-159
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+139
|St. Louis
|-134
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+115
|at N.Y. METS
|-210
|Washington
|+178
|Cincinnati
|-115
|at
|ATLANTA
|-102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-223
|Arizona
|+180
|at SAN DIEGO
|-232
|Miami
|+190
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-156
|L.A.
|Angels
|+136
|Detroit
|-110
|at
|BALTIMORE
|-107
|Oakland
|-161
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+144
|at BOSTON
|-124
|Tampa
|Bay
|+106
|N.Y. Yankees
|-154
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+139
|Chicago White Sox
|-142
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+127
|Toronto
|-142
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+127
|at SEATTLE
|-190
|Texas
|+167
|Interleague
|at HOUSTON
|-168
|Colorado
|+148
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments