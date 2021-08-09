MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE L.A. Dodgers -159 at PHILADELPHIA +139 St. Louis -134 at PITTSBURGH +115 at N.Y. METS -210 Washington +178 Cincinnati -115 at ATLANTA -102 at SAN FRANCISCO -223 Arizona +180 at SAN DIEGO -232 Miami +190 American League at TORONTO -156 L.A. Angels +136 Detroit -110 at BALTIMORE -107 Oakland -161 at CLEVELAND +144 at BOSTON -124 Tampa Bay +106 N.Y. Yankees -154 at KANSAS CITY +139 Chicago White Sox -142 at MINNESOTA +127 Toronto -142 at L.A. ANGELS +127 at SEATTLE -190 Texas +167 Interleague at HOUSTON -168 Colorado +148

