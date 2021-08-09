On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 5:32 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
L.A. Dodgers -159 at PHILADELPHIA +139
St. Louis -134 at PITTSBURGH +115
at N.Y. METS -210 Washington +178
Cincinnati -115 at ATLANTA -102
at SAN FRANCISCO -223 Arizona +180
at SAN DIEGO -232 Miami +190
American League
at TORONTO -156 L.A. Angels +136
Detroit -110 at BALTIMORE -107
Oakland -161 at CLEVELAND +144
at BOSTON -124 Tampa Bay +106
N.Y. Yankees -154 at KANSAS CITY +139
Chicago White Sox -142 at MINNESOTA +127
Toronto -142 at L.A. ANGELS +127
at SEATTLE -190 Texas +167
Interleague
at HOUSTON -168 Colorado +148

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Police officer at VA Bedford saves stranger’s life