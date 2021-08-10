MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN DIEGO -188 Miami +163 St. Louis -165 at PITTSBURGH +147 L.A. Dodgers -133 at PHILADELPHIA +117 Cincinnati -108 at ATLANTA -108 Milwaukee -150 at CHICAGO CUBS +130 at SAN FRANCISCO -252 Arizona +202 American League Chicago White Sox -169 at MINNESOTA +150 N.Y. Yankees -120 at KANSAS CITY -100 Detroit -110 at BALTIMORE -107 Oakland -127 at CLEVELAND +110 at BOSTON -120 Tampa Bay -100 Toronto -172 at L.A. ANGELS +151 at SEATTLE -195 Texas +168 Interleague at HOUSTON -255 Colorado +210

