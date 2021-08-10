On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 5:32 pm
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN DIEGO -188 Miami +163
St. Louis -165 at PITTSBURGH +147
L.A. Dodgers -133 at PHILADELPHIA +117
Cincinnati -108 at ATLANTA -108
Milwaukee -150 at CHICAGO CUBS +130
at SAN FRANCISCO -252 Arizona +202
American League
Chicago White Sox -169 at MINNESOTA +150
N.Y. Yankees -120 at KANSAS CITY -100
Detroit -110 at BALTIMORE -107
Oakland -127 at CLEVELAND +110
at BOSTON -120 Tampa Bay -100
Toronto -172 at L.A. ANGELS +151
at SEATTLE -195 Texas +168
Interleague
at HOUSTON -255 Colorado +210

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

