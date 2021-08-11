|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-125
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+108
|L.A. Dodgers
|-170
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+150
|Milwaukee
|-195
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+165
|at ATLANTA
|-138
|Cincinnati
|+122
|San Diego
|-170
|at
|ARIZONA
|+150
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-159
|Colorado
|+140
|American League
|Oakland
|-167
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+148
|at BALTIMORE
|-133
|Detroit
|+117
|at SEATTLE
|-193
|Texas
|+167
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-162
|N.Y.
|Yankees
|+143
|Toronto
|-133
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+117
