The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 5:31 pm
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -125 at PITTSBURGH +108
L.A. Dodgers -170 at PHILADELPHIA +150
Milwaukee -195 at CHICAGO CUBS +165
at ATLANTA -138 Cincinnati +122
San Diego -170 at ARIZONA +150
at SAN FRANCISCO -159 Colorado +140
American League
Oakland -167 at CLEVELAND +148
at BALTIMORE -133 Detroit +117
at SEATTLE -193 Texas +167
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -162 N.Y. Yankees +143
Toronto -133 at L.A. ANGELS +117

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 .

