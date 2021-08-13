On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 5:32 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -145 at PHILADELPHIA +125
Atlanta -177 at WASHINGTON +154
at MIAMI -135 Chicago Cubs +115
Milwaukee -170 at PITTSBURGH +150
L.A. Dodgers -171 at N.Y. METS +154
San Diego -220 at ARIZONA +190
at SAN FRANCISCO -210 Colorado +175
American League
at BOSTON -267 Baltimore +225
Cleveland -130 at DETROIT +110
Oakland -185 at TEXAS +162
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -135 N.Y. Yankees +120
at MINNESOTA -130 Tampa Bay +110
Houston -156 at L.A. ANGELS +142
Toronto -162 at SEATTLE +148
Interleague
St. Louis -118 at KANSAS CITY +102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

