MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -240 Chicago Cubs +195 at COLORADO -115 San Diego +100 at SAN FRANCISCO -164 N.Y. Mets +146 Atlanta -194 at MIAMI +165 Milwaukee -117 at ST. LOUIS +100 Philadelphia -125 at ARIZONA +105 at L.A. DODGERS -300 Pittsburgh +235 American League at MINNESOTA -130 Cleveland +110 at N.Y. YANKEES -113 Boston -103 L.A. Angels -152 at DETROIT +133 at TAMPA BAY -334 Baltimore +260 Seattle -162 at TEXAS +144 Houston -185 at KANSAS CITY +161 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -181 Oakland +157 Interleague Toronto -179 at WASHINGTON +156

