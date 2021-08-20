MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -207 Washington +178 at L.A. DODGERS -261 N.Y. Mets +217 at CINCINNATI -190 Miami +160 at ST. LOUIS -188 Pittsburgh +160 at COLORADO -159 Arizona +139 at SAN DIEGO -185 Philadelphia +158 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -211 Minnesota +180 at TAMPA BAY -127 Chicago White Sox +112 at TORONTO -262 Detroit +222 at HOUSTON -176 Seattle +156 at CLEVELAND -137 L.A. Angels +123 at BOSTON -350 Texas +282 Interleague at CHICAGO CUBS -110 Kansas City -106 San Francisco -125 at OAKLAND +110 Atlanta -202 at BALTIMORE +176

