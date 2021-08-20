|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-207
|Washington
|+178
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-261
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+217
|at CINCINNATI
|-190
|Miami
|+160
|at ST. LOUIS
|-188
|Pittsburgh
|+160
|at COLORADO
|-159
|Arizona
|+139
|at SAN DIEGO
|-185
|Philadelphia
|+158
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-211
|Minnesota
|+180
|at TAMPA BAY
|-127
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+112
|at TORONTO
|-262
|Detroit
|+222
|at HOUSTON
|-176
|Seattle
|+156
|at CLEVELAND
|-137
|L.A.
|Angels
|+123
|at BOSTON
|-350
|Texas
|+282
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-110
|Kansas
|City
|-106
|San Francisco
|-125
|at
|OAKLAND
|+110
|Atlanta
|-202
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+176
