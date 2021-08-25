On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 5:37 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -114 Cincinnati -103
St. Louis -180 at PITTSBURGH +155
at PHILADELPHIA -170 Arizona +150
San Francisco -122 at N.Y. METS +105
Washington -108 at MIAMI -108
L.A. Dodgers -125 at SAN DIEGO +105
American League
L.A. Angels -156 at BALTIMORE +138
Chicago White Sox -135 at TORONTO +115
at BOSTON -312 Minnesota +250
at CLEVELAND -150 Texas +130
N.Y. Yankees -129 at OAKLAND +111
at SEATTLE -157 Kansas City +138
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Nebraska 7 (55) at ILLINOIS
at FRESNO ST. 27½ 27½ (62½) UConn
at UCLA 17½ 17½ (68½) Hawaii
UTEP 9 (54½) at NEW MEXICO ST.
at SAN JOSE ST. 20½ 21½ (56) S. Utah
NFL Preseason
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Indianapolis 4 2 (33½) at DETROIT
at N.Y. JETS 4 4 (33½) Philadelphia
at CAROLINA 1 4 (35) Pittsburgh
at Kansas City 4 (38½) Minnesota
Saturday
at BUFFALO 7 8 (35) Green Bay
Baltimore 4 (32½) at WASHINGTON
Chicago 2 (36½) at TENNESSEE
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (34½) Arizona
Tampa Bay 4 4 (36½) at HOUSTON
at DENVER 7 (33½) L.A. Rams
at SEATTLE 1 (35) L.A. Chargers
Sunday
Jacksonville +1½ 3 (35½) at DALLAS
at SAN FRANCISCO (35½) Las Vegas
Miami 1 (35½) at CINCINNATI
New England 3 (35½) at N.Y. GIANTS
Cleveland 7 (36) at ATLANTA

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Park Service celebrates 105th birthday