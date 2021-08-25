|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-114
|Cincinnati
|-103
|St. Louis
|-180
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+155
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-170
|Arizona
|+150
|San Francisco
|-122
|at
|N.Y.
|METS
|+105
|Washington
|-108
|at
|MIAMI
|-108
|L.A. Dodgers
|-125
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+105
|American League
|L.A. Angels
|-156
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+138
|Chicago White Sox
|-135
|at
|TORONTO
|+115
|at BOSTON
|-312
|Minnesota
|+250
|at CLEVELAND
|-150
|Texas
|+130
|N.Y. Yankees
|-129
|at
|OAKLAND
|+111
|at SEATTLE
|-157
|Kansas
|City
|+138
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Nebraska
|7½
|7
|(55)
|at
|ILLINOIS
|at FRESNO ST.
|27½
|27½
|(62½)
|UConn
|at UCLA
|17½
|17½
|(68½)
|Hawaii
|UTEP
|9½
|9
|(54½)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|ST.
|at SAN JOSE ST.
|20½
|21½
|(56)
|S.
|Utah
|NFL Preseason
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Indianapolis
|4
|2
|(33½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at N.Y. JETS
|4
|4
|(33½)
|Philadelphia
|at CAROLINA
|1
|4
|(35)
|Pittsburgh
|at Kansas City
|4
|4½
|(38½)
|Minnesota
|Saturday
|at BUFFALO
|7
|8
|(35)
|Green
|Bay
|Baltimore
|3½
|4
|(32½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|Chicago
|1½
|2
|(36½)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3
|3½
|(34½)
|Arizona
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|(36½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at DENVER
|7
|8½
|(33½)
|L.A.
|Rams
|at SEATTLE
|1
|5½
|(35)
|L.A.
|Chargers
|Sunday
|Jacksonville
|+1½
|3
|(35½)
|at
|DALLAS
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|1½
|3½
|(35½)
|Las
|Vegas
|Miami
|2½
|1
|(35½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|New England
|3
|3½
|(35½)
|at
|N.Y.
|GIANTS
|Cleveland
|7
|5½
|(36)
|at
|ATLANTA
