Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 5:33 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -156 at PITTSBURGH +138
at PHILADELPHIA -217 Arizona +184
Cincinnati -150 at MIAMI +133
at N.Y. METS -220 Washington +180
at ATLANTA -125 San Francisco +105
at L.A. DODGERS -240 Colorado +195
American League
Tampa Bay -229 at BALTIMORE +192
Boston -180 at CLEVELAND +155
Toronto -157 at DETROIT +138
Houston -220 at TEXAS +180
N.Y. Yankees -142 at OAKLAND +125
at SEATTLE -170 Kansas City +150
Interleague
Milwaukee -136 at MINNESOTA +119
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -220 Chicago Cubs +184
San Diego -160 at L.A. ANGELS +140

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA welcomes 118 new Corps members