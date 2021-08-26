|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-156
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+138
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-217
|Arizona
|+184
|Cincinnati
|-150
|at
|MIAMI
|+133
|at N.Y. METS
|-220
|Washington
|+180
|at ATLANTA
|-125
|San
|Francisco
|+105
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-240
|Colorado
|+195
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-229
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+192
|Boston
|-180
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+155
|Toronto
|-157
|at
|DETROIT
|+138
|Houston
|-220
|at
|TEXAS
|+180
|N.Y. Yankees
|-142
|at
|OAKLAND
|+125
|at SEATTLE
|-170
|Kansas
|City
|+150
|Interleague
|Milwaukee
|-136
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+119
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-220
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+184
|San Diego
|-160
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+140
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
