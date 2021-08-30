|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-143
|St.
|Louis
|+125
|Philadelphia
|-114
|at
|WASHINGTON
|-103
|at N.Y. METS
|-240
|Miami
|+195
|San Diego
|-157
|at
|ARIZONA
|+137
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+102
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-165
|Atlanta
|+150
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-338
|Baltimore
|+272
|at TAMPA BAY
|-135
|Boston
|+115
|Oakland
|-123
|at
|DETROIT
|+107
|at KANSAS CITY
|-125
|Cleveland
|+105
|N.Y. Yankees
|-123
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+107
|Houston
|-154
|at
|SEATTLE
|+139
|Interleague
|Colorado
|-132
|at
|TEXAS
|+117
|at MINNESOTA
|-142
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+125
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-270
|Pittsburgh
|+225
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments