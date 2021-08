Sports on TV

Adv07 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 9 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional Semifinal

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional Semifinal

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Chicago, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Brooklyn at Memphis, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: LA Clippers at Milwaukee, Las Vegas —

Tuesday, August 10 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional Semifinal

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional Semifinal

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Boston vs. Denver, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Portland, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: Club León at Sporting KC, Quarterfinal

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Seattle, Quarterfinal —

Wednesday, August 11 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional Final

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional Final

6 p.m.

FS1 — New York City U14 vs. Chicago U14

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Toronto vs. Golden State, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: New York vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at CF Monterrey —

Thursday, August 12 GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, First Round, Dumbarnie Links, Leven, Scotland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, First Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Regional Semifinal

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Regional Semifinal

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, West Regional Semifinal

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Regional Semifinal

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Regional Semifinal

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Regional Semifinal

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FOX — NY Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox, Dyersville, Iowa

NBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Washington vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Orlando vs. Boston, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Club América —

Friday, August 13 AUTO RACING 5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Second Round, Dumbarnie Links, Leven, Scotland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Second Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Alberta, Canada

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Archers LC vs. Chaos LC

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Boyds, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Regional Semifinal

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Regional Semifinal

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, West Regional Semifinal

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Regional Semifinal

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Regional Semifinal

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Regional Semifinal

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 7: Welterweights & Light Heavyweights, Playoffs

SHO — Bellator 264: John Salter vs. Gegard Mousasi (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NBA BASKETBALL 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Miami vs. Utah, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Golden State vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Memphis vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 1 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford —

Saturday, August 14 AUTO RACING 1 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: From Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Motocross ‥2

4 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis RC, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

BIG3 BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Week 6

BOXING 10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney (Super Flyweights), Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF 9 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Third Round, Dumbarnie Links, Leven, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Alberta, Canada

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chrome LC

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Boyds, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Regional Final

12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Regional Final

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, West Regional Final

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Regional Final

6 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Regional Final

8 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Regional Final

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Miami, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Cleveland vs. New York, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City

6 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Minnesota United

10 p.m.

FOX — Liga MX: Pachuca at Monterrey —

Sunday, August 16 AUTO RACING 1 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike

GOLF 9 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Final Round, Dumbarnie Links, Leven, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Alberta, Canada

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Final Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m.

FS1 — AU: TBA, Boyds, Md.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

TBS — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Dallas vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Utah vs. LA Clippers, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle United

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LA FC at Atlanta United

TRACK AND FIELD 2 p.m.

ESPN — ATL: From Memphis, Tenn.

WNBA BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at Chicago —

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.