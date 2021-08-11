Sports on TV

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Adv14
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, August 16
|LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
|10 a.m.
ESPNU — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Oakland at Chicago White Sox
Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas —
|Tuesday, August 17
|LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Puebla FC at Tijuana —
|Wednesday, August 18
|GOLF
|6 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
|LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
|TRACK AND FIELD
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATL
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Portland, Ore. —
|Thursday, August 19
|CFL FOOTBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Edmonton Elks at British Columbia
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
|6 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoff: Women’s Lightweights & Heavyweights —
|Friday, August 20
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying
|9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The WWT Raceway 200, Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
|8:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)
|6 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov (Heavyweights), Sioux Falls, S.D.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy —
|Saturday, August 21
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
|8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series
|BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Week 7
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank
|CFL FOOTBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Toronto
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
|LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — PLL: TBA
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: TBA
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at NY Yankees
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Milwaukee
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City
|12:25 p.m.
ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: watford at Brighton
|4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United
|5:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC
|8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — International Champions Cup: TBD, Third Place Game, Portland, Ore.
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: TBD, Final, Portland, Ore.
|TRACK AND FIELD
|4:30 p.m.
NBC — The Prefontaine Classic
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Atlanta —
|Sunday, August 22
|AUTO RACING
|3 p.m.
FOX — NHRA
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
|BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Boyds, Md.
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
TBS — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa.
ESPN2 — TBA
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Seattle at Washington —
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments