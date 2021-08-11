On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports on TV

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 11:44 am
6 min read
      
Adv14
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, August 16
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.

ESPNU — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Oakland at Chicago White Sox

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas —

Tuesday, August 17
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Puebla FC at Tijuana —

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday, August 18
GOLF
6 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATL

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Portland, Ore. —

Thursday, August 19
CFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Edmonton Elks at British Columbia

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

6 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoff: Women’s Lightweights & Heavyweights —

Friday, August 20
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The WWT Raceway 200, Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov (Heavyweights), Sioux Falls, S.D.

NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy —

Saturday, August 21
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan

BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7

BOXING
10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank

CFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Toronto

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

NBC — PLL: TBA

6 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: TBA

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Milwaukee

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City

12:25 p.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: watford at Brighton

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United

5:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — International Champions Cup: TBD, Third Place Game, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: TBD, Final, Portland, Ore.

TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.

NBC — The Prefontaine Classic

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Atlanta —

Sunday, August 22
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

HORSE RACING
4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Boyds, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket Game, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket Game, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

TBS — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN2 — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal

WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Seattle at Washington —

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Feds Feed Families team sponsors a Day of Giving