Sports on TV

Adv14 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 16 LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL 10 a.m.

ESPNU — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — Oakland at Chicago White Sox

NBA BASKETBALL 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas —

Tuesday, August 17 LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

NBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Puebla FC at Tijuana —

Wednesday, August 18 GOLF 6 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL 5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

TRACK AND FIELD 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATL

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Portland, Ore. —

Thursday, August 19 CFL FOOTBALL 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Edmonton Elks at British Columbia

GOLF 6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

6 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoff: Women’s Lightweights & Heavyweights —

Friday, August 20 AUTO RACING 7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The WWT Raceway 200, Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

GOLF 6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov (Heavyweights), Sioux Falls, S.D.

NFL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy —

Saturday, August 21 AUTO RACING 3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S) 9:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan

BIG3 BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7

BOXING 10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank

CFL FOOTBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Toronto

GOLF 6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

NBC — PLL: TBA

6 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: TBA

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Milwaukee

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City

12:25 p.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: watford at Brighton

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United

5:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — International Champions Cup: TBD, Third Place Game, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: TBD, Final, Portland, Ore.

TRACK AND FIELD 4:30 p.m.

NBC — The Prefontaine Classic

WNBA BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Atlanta —

Sunday, August 22 AUTO RACING 3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Boyds, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket Game, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket Game, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

TBS — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN2 — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal

WNBA BASKETBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Seattle at Washington —

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.