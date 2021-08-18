Sports on TV

On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
The Associated Press
August 18, 2021
6 min read
      
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, August 23
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham —

Tuesday, August 24
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: All-Star Skills Challenge 2021, Los Angeles

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Seattle at Minnesota —

Wednesday, August 25
GOLF
2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, First Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, Los Angeles —

Thursday, August 26
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

GOLF
9:30 a.m.

GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, First Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales

11 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Second Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League —

Friday, August 27
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at Minnesota

GOLF
10 a.m.

GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Second Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales

11 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)

4:45 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Third Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights, Playoffs

SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana —

Saturday, August 28
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross

7 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

CBS — Week 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

FOX — Nebraska at Illinois

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Hawaii at UCLA

7 p.m.

ESPN — Alcorn St. at NC Central

GOLF
4:45 a.m.

GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Third Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The The Ally Challenge, Third Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

5 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Boyds, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at Cleveland

9 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Brighton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool

7 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC —

Sunday, August 29
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Calgary at Winnipeg

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Boyds, Md.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Boyds, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Little League Home Run Derby, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

TBS — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Miami at Cincinnati

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton

SWIMMING
12 p.m.

CBS — ISL —

