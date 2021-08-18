Sports on TV

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, August 23
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham —
|Tuesday, August 24
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|MLB BASEBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: All-Star Skills Challenge 2021, Los Angeles
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Seattle at Minnesota —
|Wednesday, August 25
|GOLF
|2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, First Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
|MLB BASEBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, Los Angeles —
|Thursday, August 26
|AUTO RACING
|5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|GOLF
|9:30 a.m.
GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, First Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales
|11 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
|2:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Second Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
|TRACK AND FIELD
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League —
|Friday, August 27
|AUTO RACING
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at Minnesota
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Second Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales
|11 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
|12 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)
|4:45 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Third Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights, Playoffs
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana —
|Saturday, August 28
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross
|7 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
CBS — Week 8
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
FOX — Nebraska at Illinois
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Hawaii at UCLA
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Alcorn St. at NC Central
|GOLF
|4:45 a.m.
GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Third Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales
|10:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The The Ally Challenge, Third Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
|5 p.m.
FOX — NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Boyds, Md.
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa.
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Boston at Cleveland
|9 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at LA Dodgers
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Brighton
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool
|7 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC —
|Sunday, August 29
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|CFL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Calgary at Winnipeg
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Boyds, Md.
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Boyds, Md.
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Little League Home Run Derby, Williamsport, Pa.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
TBS — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|NFL FOOTBALL
|4 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Miami at Cincinnati
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton
|SWIMMING
|12 p.m.
CBS — ISL —
