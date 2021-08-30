St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|11
|
|Edman 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.286
|Carlson rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Lester p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-DeJong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.315
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Naquin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Aquino lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Castillo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|a-A.Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hoffman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|b-Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|St. Louis
|200
|001
|000_3
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|000_1
|2
|0
a-grounded out for Castillo in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hoffman in the 8th. c-struck out for García in the 9th.
E_Arenado (9). LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Bader (11), Carlson (26), Farmer (18). HR_Goldschmidt (22), off Castillo; Farmer (12), off Lester. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (79), O’Neill (50), Farmer (48).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Molina); Cincinnati 1 (Naquin). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 5; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Lester, Arenado. GIDP_O’Neill.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (India, Votto).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester, W, 5-6
|6
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|86
|5.05
|McFarland, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.61
|García, H, 5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.66
|Gallegos, S, 3-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.02
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 7-14
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|8
|104
|4.30
|Cessa
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.38
|Hoffman
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.06
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.69
Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:47. A_10,773 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments