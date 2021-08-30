On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 9:45 pm
1 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 2 11
Edman 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .266
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .286
Carlson rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Arenado 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255
O’Neill lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .273
Molina c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .253
Sosa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Bader cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Lester p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .194
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-DeJong ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 2 1 2 7
India 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .315
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .269
Farmer ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .257
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .169
Naquin cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Aquino lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .171
a-A.Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Cessa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hoffman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133
b-Moustakas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 200 001 000_3 8 1
Cincinnati 010 000 000_1 2 0

a-grounded out for Castillo in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hoffman in the 8th. c-struck out for García in the 9th.

E_Arenado (9). LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Bader (11), Carlson (26), Farmer (18). HR_Goldschmidt (22), off Castillo; Farmer (12), off Lester. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (79), O’Neill (50), Farmer (48).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Molina); Cincinnati 1 (Naquin). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 5; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Lester, Arenado. GIDP_O’Neill.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (India, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lester, W, 5-6 6 1-3 1 1 1 2 5 86 5.05
McFarland, H, 5 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.61
García, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.66
Gallegos, S, 3-10 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.02
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, L, 7-14 6 5 3 3 2 8 104 4.30
Cessa 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.38
Hoffman 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 4.06
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.69

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:47. A_10,773 (42,319).

