St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 2 11 Edman 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .266 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .286 Carlson rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Arenado 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255 O’Neill lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .273 Molina c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .253 Sosa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Bader cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Lester p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .194 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-DeJong ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 2 1 2 7 India 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .315 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .269 Farmer ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .257 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .169 Naquin cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Aquino lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .171 a-A.Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Cessa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hoffman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133 b-Moustakas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

St. Louis 200 001 000_3 8 1 Cincinnati 010 000 000_1 2 0

a-grounded out for Castillo in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hoffman in the 8th. c-struck out for García in the 9th.

E_Arenado (9). LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Bader (11), Carlson (26), Farmer (18). HR_Goldschmidt (22), off Castillo; Farmer (12), off Lester. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (79), O’Neill (50), Farmer (48).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Molina); Cincinnati 1 (Naquin). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 5; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Lester, Arenado. GIDP_O’Neill.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (India, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester, W, 5-6 6 1-3 1 1 1 2 5 86 5.05 McFarland, H, 5 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.61 García, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.66 Gallegos, S, 3-10 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.02

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, L, 7-14 6 5 3 3 2 8 104 4.30 Cessa 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.38 Hoffman 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 4.06 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.69

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:47. A_10,773 (42,319).

