St. Louis 3, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|11
|2
|3
|8
|
|Hill cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Soto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fulmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Cameron rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Garneau c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|e-Baddoo ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Short ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.145
|f-M.Cabrera ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Greiner c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Skubal p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Lange p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-V.Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Jiménez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cisnero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-H.Castro ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|5
|3
|5
|14
|
|Edman rf-2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.282
|Carlson lf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Sosa 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|d-Nootbaar ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Lester p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|a-Rondón ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|G.Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|A.Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|h-O’Neill ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Detroit
|000
|010
|001
|0_2
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|101
|000
|000
|1_3
|5
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Lester in the 5th. b-struck out for Lange in the 7th. c-pinch hit for G.Cabrera in the 7th. d-walked for Sosa in the 8th. e-flied out for Garneau in the 9th. f-doubled for Short in the 9th. g-singled for Cisnero in the 9th. h-grounded out for A.Reyes in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 9, St. Louis 11. 2B_Garneau (2), Schoop 2 (24), Hill (1), Candelario (34), M.Cabrera (11). HR_Goldschmidt 2 (21), off Skubal. RBIs_Schoop (70), H.Castro (25), Goldschmidt 2 (73), Nootbaar (10). SB_Goldschmidt (10), Edman (21). CS_W.Castro (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Candelario 3, Skubal, Garneau, Cameron, Hill); St. Louis 3 (Goldschmidt, Bader, Carlson). RISP_Detroit 2 for 15; St. Louis 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Grossman, W.Castro. GIDP_Garneau, Candelario.
DP_St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Sosa, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Sosa, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|85
|4.01
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|6.16
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|6.14
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.77
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.33
|Fulmer, L, 5-6
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|18
|3.69
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester
|5
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|88
|5.27
|García, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.12
|G.Cabrera, H, 23
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.34
|Gallegos, H, 21
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.02
|A.Reyes, BS, 28-31
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.54
|McFarland, W, 3-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.93
IBB_off Lester (Short), off Fulmer (Goldschmidt), off Fulmer (Arenado). HBP_Skubal (Sosa), Lange (DeJong), Jiménez (Knizner).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:20. A_24,304 (45,494).
