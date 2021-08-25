On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

St. Louis 3, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 4:51 pm
2 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 2 11 2 3 8
Hill cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .255
Soto p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fulmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Schoop 1b 4 0 3 1 1 0 .285
Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .238
Candelario 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Cameron rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .184
W.Castro 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .221
Garneau c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
e-Baddoo ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Short ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .145
f-M.Cabrera ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .251
Greiner c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Skubal p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Lange p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-V.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Jiménez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cisnero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-H.Castro ph-ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .274
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 5 3 5 14
Edman rf-2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .259
Goldschmidt 1b 4 3 2 2 1 1 .282
Carlson lf-rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .255
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .199
Sosa 2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .258
d-Nootbaar ph-lf 1 0 1 1 1 0 .262
Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Knizner c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .175
Lester p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
a-Rondón ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .254
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
G.Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
A.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
h-O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit 000 010 001 0_2 11 0
St. Louis 101 000 000 1_3 5 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Lester in the 5th. b-struck out for Lange in the 7th. c-pinch hit for G.Cabrera in the 7th. d-walked for Sosa in the 8th. e-flied out for Garneau in the 9th. f-doubled for Short in the 9th. g-singled for Cisnero in the 9th. h-grounded out for A.Reyes in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 9, St. Louis 11. 2B_Garneau (2), Schoop 2 (24), Hill (1), Candelario (34), M.Cabrera (11). HR_Goldschmidt 2 (21), off Skubal. RBIs_Schoop (70), H.Castro (25), Goldschmidt 2 (73), Nootbaar (10). SB_Goldschmidt (10), Edman (21). CS_W.Castro (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Candelario 3, Skubal, Garneau, Cameron, Hill); St. Louis 3 (Goldschmidt, Bader, Carlson). RISP_Detroit 2 for 15; St. Louis 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Grossman, W.Castro. GIDP_Garneau, Candelario.

DP_St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Sosa, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Sosa, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Edman, Goldschmidt).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skubal 5 3 2 2 1 10 85 4.01
Lange 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 6.16
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 6.14
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.77
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.33
Fulmer, L, 5-6 2-3 1 1 0 2 0 18 3.69
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lester 5 7 1 1 2 4 88 5.27
García, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.12
G.Cabrera, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.34
Gallegos, H, 21 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.02
A.Reyes, BS, 28-31 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 2.54
McFarland, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.93

IBB_off Lester (Short), off Fulmer (Goldschmidt), off Fulmer (Arenado). HBP_Skubal (Sosa), Lange (DeJong), Jiménez (Knizner).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:20. A_24,304 (45,494).

