St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|O’Hearn rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olivares ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|4
|2
|4
|1
|
|Dozier lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Molina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wainwright p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minor p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|St. Louis
|110
|110
|00x
|—
|4
E_Minor (1). DP_Kansas City 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, St. Louis 7. 2B_Gallagher (3), Carlson (24), O’Neill (19). 3B_O’Hearn (1). HR_Goldschmidt (18), O’Neill (18). S_Wainwright (12).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor L,8-10
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Tapia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Davis
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright W,10-6
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|McFarland H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reyes S,25-26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:49. A_29,090 (45,494).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments