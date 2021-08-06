Trending:
St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 11:23 pm
Kansas City St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 31 4 9 4
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0
Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 Carlson rf 3 1 1 0
C.Santana 1b 3 1 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 2
O’Hearn rf 3 1 2 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
Olivares ph-rf 1 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 4 2 4 1
Dozier lf 3 0 1 1 Molina c 2 0 0 0
Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0 Bader cf 4 0 1 0
Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 DeJong ss 4 0 1 1
Gallagher c 4 0 1 0 Wainwright p 2 0 0 0
Minor p 2 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0
Tapia p 0 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Benintendi ph 1 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 002 000 2
St. Louis 110 110 00x 4

E_Minor (1). DP_Kansas City 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, St. Louis 7. 2B_Gallagher (3), Carlson (24), O’Neill (19). 3B_O’Hearn (1). HR_Goldschmidt (18), O’Neill (18). S_Wainwright (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Minor L,8-10 5 7 4 4 2 7
Tapia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holland 1 0 0 0 1 1
Davis 1 2 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Wainwright W,10-6 7 7 2 2 2 6
McFarland H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reyes S,25-26 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:49. A_29,090 (45,494).

