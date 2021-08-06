St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|8
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|O’Hearn rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|b-Olivares ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Dozier lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.194
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Minor p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Tapia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Benintendi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|3
|10
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Carlson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|O’Neill lf
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Molina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Wainwright p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.028
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|000_2
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|110
|110
|00x_4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Tapia in the 7th. b-struck out for O’Hearn in the 8th.
E_Minor (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, St. Louis 7. 2B_Gallagher (3), Carlson (24), O’Neill (19). 3B_O’Hearn (1). HR_Goldschmidt (18), off Minor; O’Neill (18), off Minor. RBIs_O’Hearn (24), Dozier (31), Goldschmidt 2 (61), DeJong (34), O’Neill (41). S_Wainwright.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Rivera 2, Merrifield, Gallagher); St. Louis 4 (Edman 2, Molina 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 7; St. Louis 2 for 5.
GIDP_Dozier, Molina.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 8-10
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|7
|98
|5.39
|Tapia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.50
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.53
|Davis
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.68
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 10-6
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|96
|3.48
|McFarland, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.60
|Reyes, S, 25-26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.36
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:49. A_29,090 (45,494).
