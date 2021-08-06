St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 2 8 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 C.Santana 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .232 O’Hearn rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .234 b-Olivares ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Dozier lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .194 Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235 Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Gallagher c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .159 Minor p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Tapia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Benintendi ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 9 4 3 10 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Carlson rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .253 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .271 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 O’Neill lf 4 2 4 1 0 0 .286 Molina c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .252 Bader cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 DeJong ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .195 Wainwright p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .028 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Kansas City 000 002 000_2 7 0 St. Louis 110 110 00x_4 9 0

a-struck out for Tapia in the 7th. b-struck out for O’Hearn in the 8th.

E_Minor (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, St. Louis 7. 2B_Gallagher (3), Carlson (24), O’Neill (19). 3B_O’Hearn (1). HR_Goldschmidt (18), off Minor; O’Neill (18), off Minor. RBIs_O’Hearn (24), Dozier (31), Goldschmidt 2 (61), DeJong (34), O’Neill (41). S_Wainwright.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Rivera 2, Merrifield, Gallagher); St. Louis 4 (Edman 2, Molina 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 7; St. Louis 2 for 5.

GIDP_Dozier, Molina.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, L, 8-10 5 7 4 4 2 7 98 5.39 Tapia 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.50 Holland 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.53 Davis 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 6.68

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright, W, 10-6 7 7 2 2 2 6 96 3.48 McFarland, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.60 Reyes, S, 25-26 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.36

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:49. A_29,090 (45,494).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.