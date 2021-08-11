St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0

|St. Louis
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Park ss-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Molina c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Alford lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Edman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ponce p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wainwright p
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crowe p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mears p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|103
|000
|—
|4
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_St. Louis 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 1. 2B_Wainwright (1), Molina (15), DeJong (7).
|St. Louis
|Wainwright W,11-6
|9
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Pittsburgh
|Crowe L,3-7
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Mears
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ponce
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Shreve
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Banda
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:52. A_8,548 (38,747).
