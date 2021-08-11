St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 28 0 2 0 Carlson rf 4 0 1 0 Park ss-lf 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 2 1 1 0 Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 0 Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 Moran 1b 3 0 2 0 Molina c 4 1 2 1 Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 0 0 0 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 DeJong ss 4 1 2 2 Alford lf 2 0 0 0 Edman 2b 3 0 0 0 Ponce p 0 0 0 0 Wainwright p 4 0 2 1 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0 Banda p 0 0 0 0 Perez c 3 0 0 0 Crowe p 1 0 0 0 Mears p 0 0 0 0 Newman ss 2 0 0 0

St. Louis 000 103 000 — 4 Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0

DP_St. Louis 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 1. 2B_Wainwright (1), Molina (15), DeJong (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Wainwright W,11-6 9 2 0 0 0 7

Pittsburgh Crowe L,3-7 4 2-3 4 1 1 3 4 Mears 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ponce 2 4 3 3 2 1 Shreve 1 0 0 0 0 0 Banda 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:52. A_8,548 (38,747).

