On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 4:31 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 9 7 Totals 36 6 10 6
Carlson lf 3 1 1 0 Park cf 3 0 0 0
Rondón lf 2 1 1 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 1 Perez ph 1 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 Hayes 3b 5 1 2 0
Carpenter 2b 2 1 0 0 Stallings c 3 1 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Moran 1b 4 2 2 4
Molina ph 1 0 0 0 Difo 2b 4 0 1 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Alford lf 4 0 0 0
DeJong ss 5 1 1 2 Polanco rf 4 1 1 0
Bader cf 3 1 1 0 Newman ss 4 0 2 0
Edman rf 4 1 1 0 Brubaker p 1 0 0 0
Knizner c 4 0 0 1 Castro ph 1 0 0 0
LeBlanc p 1 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Stratton p 0 0 0 0
Nootbaar ph 1 1 1 2 Reynolds ph-cf 2 1 2 2
A.Miller p 0 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0
O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0
Cabrera p 0 0 0 0
Sosa 2b 1 0 0 0
St. Louis 100 401 001 7
Pittsburgh 300 100 002 6

E_Edman (5), Underwood Jr. (1). DP_St. Louis 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Arenado (29), Edman (28), Rondón (1), Goldschmidt (19), Hayes (14), Newman (12). HR_DeJong (16), Nootbaar (1), Moran 2 (6), Reynolds (20). SB_Carlson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
LeBlanc 2 3 3 3 1 1
McFarland W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
A.Miller H,5 1 1 1 1 0 3
García H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cabrera H,20 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Gallegos H,19 1 1-3 4 0 0 0 3
Reyes S,27-28 1 1 2 1 0 2
Pittsburgh
Brubaker L,4-12 5 5 5 5 2 4
Underwood Jr. 1 2-3 2 1 0 1 2
Stratton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bednar 2 2 1 1 1 3

HBP_Brubaker (Bader). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

T_3:39. A_8,676 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Airmen begin African Lion humanitarian efforts