St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6

St. Louis Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 9 7 Totals 36 6 10 6 Carlson lf 3 1 1 0 Park cf 3 0 0 0 Rondón lf 2 1 1 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 1 Perez ph 1 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 Hayes 3b 5 1 2 0 Carpenter 2b 2 1 0 0 Stallings c 3 1 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Moran 1b 4 2 2 4 Molina ph 1 0 0 0 Difo 2b 4 0 1 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Alford lf 4 0 0 0 DeJong ss 5 1 1 2 Polanco rf 4 1 1 0 Bader cf 3 1 1 0 Newman ss 4 0 2 0 Edman rf 4 1 1 0 Brubaker p 1 0 0 0 Knizner c 4 0 0 1 Castro ph 1 0 0 0 LeBlanc p 1 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 Nootbaar ph 1 1 1 2 Reynolds ph-cf 2 1 2 2 A.Miller p 0 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 Sosa 2b 1 0 0 0

St. Louis 100 401 001 — 7 Pittsburgh 300 100 002 — 6

E_Edman (5), Underwood Jr. (1). DP_St. Louis 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Arenado (29), Edman (28), Rondón (1), Goldschmidt (19), Hayes (14), Newman (12). HR_DeJong (16), Nootbaar (1), Moran 2 (6), Reynolds (20). SB_Carlson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis LeBlanc 2 3 3 3 1 1 McFarland W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 A.Miller H,5 1 1 1 1 0 3 García H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Cabrera H,20 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Gallegos H,19 1 1-3 4 0 0 0 3 Reyes S,27-28 1 1 2 1 0 2

Pittsburgh Brubaker L,4-12 5 5 5 5 2 4 Underwood Jr. 1 2-3 2 1 0 1 2 Stratton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bednar 2 2 1 1 1 3

HBP_Brubaker (Bader). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:39. A_8,676 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.