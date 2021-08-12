St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|
|Carlson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Park cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rondón lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Carpenter 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Molina ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alford lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Polanco rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Edman rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brubaker p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeBlanc p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nootbaar ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Reynolds ph-cf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|A.Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|O’Neill ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sosa 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|100
|401
|001
|—
|7
|Pittsburgh
|300
|100
|002
|—
|6
E_Edman (5), Underwood Jr. (1). DP_St. Louis 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Arenado (29), Edman (28), Rondón (1), Goldschmidt (19), Hayes (14), Newman (12). HR_DeJong (16), Nootbaar (1), Moran 2 (6), Reynolds (20). SB_Carlson (2).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LeBlanc
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|McFarland W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A.Miller H,5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|García H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera H,20
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos H,19
|1
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Reyes S,27-28
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brubaker L,4-12
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Stratton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bednar
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
HBP_Brubaker (Bader). WP_García.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:39. A_8,676 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments